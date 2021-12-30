Shilpa Shetty recreates Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic helicopter scene from K3G, Karan Johar reacts. Watch

Actor Shilpa Shetty has recreated the iconic helicopter scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) featuring actor Shah Rukh Khan. Taking to Instagram Reels on Thursday, Shilpa shared a video clip after her arrival in Mumbai from her holiday in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

In the video, shot in slow motion, Shilpa Shetty is seen getting off a black helicopter. Holding the door of the helicopter with one hand, she jumped down from it. It is similar to how Shah Rukh Khan jumped from his black helicopter in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Following that, Shilpa at first started with a run and then walked briskly as the video came to an end with the K3G title music playing in the background. Shilpa too wore a black outfit like that of Shah Rukh's in the movie

Sharing the clip, Shilpa captioned it, "That feeling of coming back home… unmatched! We all have a little bit of K3G in all of us." She also tagged filmmaker Karan Johar, who was the director of K3G. Shilpa used the hashtags--reel it feel it, reel karo feel karo, reels video, K3G, back home, and happiness. Reacting to the post, Karan Johar dropped a bunch of clapping hands emojis.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, released in 2001, is a family drama written and directed by Karan Johar and produced by late Yash Johar. The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor. Actor Rani Mukerji had a cameo appearance.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham became a major commercial success, both in India and worldwide. The film won several awards including five Filmfare Awards.

Also Read | Shilpa Shetty reacts as paparazzi ask her son Viaan to take off mask at Mumbai airport. Watch

Shilpa Shetty spent her Christmas in Mussoorie with her husband Raj Kundra and children--Viaan and Samisha. She shared several pictures and videos on Instagram from her getaway.

Sharing a clip, Shilpa captioned it, "Ho ho ho. Merry Christmas to all my Instafam... An unusual Christmas.. we trekked all the way down to Kempty Fall stream to have lunch here. It's trips like these that make me realise how Incredible India really is!"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON