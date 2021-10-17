Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan is in splits after Bappi Lahiri says he'll name his grandson 'suitcase'

Bappi Lahiri visited the sets of Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 15 to promote the launch of his grandson Swastik’s new song, Baccha Party.

After introducing and welcoming Bappi Lahiri on his show, Salman Khan said, “Pehli baar Bappi da aaye hain Bigg Boss me. Bahut kam log jaante hain ki Bappi da ka actual naam Alokesh hai (This is the first time you have visited Bigg Boss. Not many know that Bappi da’s actual name is Alokesh).”

Bappi Lahiri then joked, “My son’s name is Arunesh. Iske baad jo bhi hoga (the one to be born next will be named), suitcase,” leaving Salman Khan in splits.

Salman Khan then welcomed Bappi’s grandson Rego aka Swastik Lahiri. Swastik is the son of Bappi Lahiri’s daughter Rema Lahiri.

Bappi Lahiri ruled the music industry and has given hits such as I am a Disco Dancer, Raat Baaki, Pag Ghoongroo, Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost, Naino Main Sapna, TaakiTaaki, Humko Aaj Kal Hain Intezaar, among many others.

Talking about Rego’s new song, Bappi Lahiri earlier told PTI, “I am really happy and proud that my grandson is starting off his career in music so early on. Bachcha Party is a song that suits his personality and style and is best suited for him thanks to Shameer Tandon who discovered the spark in Rego & has composed the song that suits him best. Rego B is diligent and an eager learner, and I am excited to see what opportunities lie in store for him. This is the fourth generation, my daughter Rema first cut her album Little Star in 1987. I humbly ask all my peers and fans to bless him and shower him with the same love they have always given to me.”