Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan reminds Ieshaan-Miesha about outcomes of their PDA, says ‘What if you don’t get married'

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw host Salman Khan scolding the contestants and showing them the mirror about the way they are conducting themselves on the show. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor did not spare Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer for their intense PDA on the show.

Salman asked Miesha and Ieshaan if they were aware of how their romance looked on the national television and if they know the consequences of the same if they don't end up together. He said that their romance was not looking good on screen but added, “agar aap comfortable ho national television par (if you are comfortable on national television) then who are we to stop."

Salman also gave them an insight into the aftereffects of such a romance on TV. Talking about the clip of their kissing moment, he said, “Chale to lifelong chalne do, but agar ye kal jake kahi chala 10-15 saal baad ya kahi social media pe, toh kaisa lagega. (If it works, let it be lifelong, but how will it look if it is played somewhere after 10-15 years or on social media)?"

He added, “What if you guys don’t get married and alag alag ghar me shadi hogyi toh iska kya asar padega socha hai kabhi (what if you guys get married to different people, have you ever thought the effect it will have).”

Ieshaan nodded in affirmation and said that they will be careful about the same. Salman then asked Ieshaan to be "very careful" for the sake of Miesha.

Ieshaan and Miesha were shown kissing each other on the show. Commenting on the same, Andy Kumar had said that Miesha was playing a game and Ieshaan was just a “lost puppy”. Kashmera Shah had said that she could see real love in Ieshaan's eyes but wasn't sure about Miesha.

