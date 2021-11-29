Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan says Ritesh may ‘disappear’ after show, feels Rakhi Sawant ‘shouldn’t be with a man like that’

Rakhi Sawant’s marriage has been a matter of speculation, ever since she announced three years ago that she tied the knot. Now that she has finally introduced her husband Ritesh publicly on the reality show Bigg Boss 15, the doubts continue. A day after he asked a question that fans had - if Ritesh was “paid” to act as Rakhi’s husband, Salman Khan doubted his intentions once again on Sunday’s episode.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday’s Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan conducted a task in which contestants had to rank each other as per qualities written on the cards. Ritesh ranked Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash as the top two fake people in the house. She tried to explain that her feelings were genuine and the three ended up fighting with each other. While Ritesh insisted their relationship was fake and just for the sake of the show, Karan and Tejasswi denied the allegation. Rakhi also supported her husband.

Salman then asked the contestants to raise their hands if they believed the relationship between Karan and Tejasswi was fake. No one raised their hands, and Rakhi said, “I find this relationship to be very fake.” Karan said, “Great, but that is your opinion and I have no intentions of changing that.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salman told Rakhi, “Great that you said what you felt. People often become diplomatic in this house. Karan and Tejasswi have also clarified their point of view. Do you still find it fake?”

Ritesh said that he found the relationship fake, adding that it may not last for too long beyond the show.

Also read: Bigg Boss: Rakhi tells Karan he cheated on ‘all his girlfriends’

Salman then pointed out, “You cannot say anything about the future. You told us yesterday that you came back (to Rakhi) after three years. The entire world was calling Rakhi a fake person. You are here on the show for fame. And who knows, you may disappear after the show as well. Anyone can say these things. I hope that is not the case, but even if it is, I feel Rakhi should not be with a man like that.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}