Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra says Riteish 'ran away after wedding’, Rakhi Sawant says ‘you cheated on all girlfriends'

Just days after he entered the Bigg Boss 15 house, Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh is already fighting with others on the show. On Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, Ritesh called Karan Kundrra’s relationship with Tejasswi Prakash fake, while the actor labelled him as a coward who “ran away” after his marriage and returned three years later.

During a task, Ritesh labelled Karan Kundrra as the most fake person and ranked Tejasswi Prakash the second while placing Umar Riaz on the third slot. Rakhi Sawant named Tejasswi as the most boring person in the house.

A glimpse from Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss 15.

Explaining his choices, Ritesh said that he found Karan and Tejasswi’s chemistry fake. “Looks like their relationship is made for the sake of the game and will end with the game itself. Even with Tejasswi, I do not this relationship is made for any purpose other than the game. I saw you (Karan and Tejasswi) talking last night and you were only talking about the game. I did not see any feeling or emotion in your conversation. You are kissing each other for the sake of showing off, and that is fine, but it is not how a couple behaves.”

Tejasswi said that her feelings for Karan are very genuine, adding, "And, if our relationship is that fake, people would not have told us that we are into each other all the time. Actually, we will survive in the game more if we play separately. And, we will also be able to stay longer.”

She was visibly offended as she added, “I am not someone who would stick to a guy, kiss him just to stay in a game. My parents have raised me well, I will stay with someone only if I genuinely like him.” Soon, Ritesh and Tejaswi got into an argument.

Karan then interrupted them and said, “You must know all the people here, they do not need a ‘fake relationship’. You should have Googled before you came (to the show). And, last night, we were not strategising. Next time, try coming closer to us while eavesdropping,” Karan added.

Soon after the task, Rakhi and Ritesh discussed the incident and he said he decided according to his own perception and maintains his ground. Rakhi added, “And, you are not wrong. I, too, feel the same. I genuinely find them fake. Because I know Karan. Maybe Tejasswi’s love is genuine but Karan’s isn’t, for sure.”

Neha Dhupia conducted a task on Bigg Boss 15.

For a task that Neha Dhupia conducted during a visit to the Bigg Boss 15 house, Karan Kundrra had to tag Ritesh with certain qualities mentioned on placards. Karan placed ‘Kaayar’ (coward) tag for Ritesh at 50%. He said, “Ritesh came with a preconceived mudda about me and pointed fingers at me. Who ran away from his own wedding? A person who values his stocks more than his wife, for me he is a kaayar (coward)". Karan also called him ‘dogla’ and says that he is 100%. “Ritesh was not friendly and just kept maligning me with strong allegations. If you give respect, you will get respect.”

Soon, they started fighting and Ritesh said he was only talking about Karan's game in the house and not outside but the actor commented on his personal life. They yelled at each other and Ritesh said, “Haath neeche rakh (put down your hand),” as they pointed fingers at each other. Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal had to intervene and stop them.

Karan then said, “Shaadi karke bhaaga saala, 3 saal baad aya (He ran away after his marriage and came back three years later).” Rakhi also got involved in the heated debate and told Karan, “Tune saari ladkiyo ko dhoka diya hai. Tu kya saath nibhaega. Tu bhagoda hai (You have cheated on your girlfriends. Will you stand by anyone? What are you talking about? You are an escapist). Ritesh didn’t come for 2 years, that is my personal life.” Neha had to intervene and say, “Karan stop it. Shut up and sit down.”