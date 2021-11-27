Bigg Boss' gorilla reveals face on TKSS, refuses to acknowledge Shah Rukh Khan. Watch Salman Khan's reaction

Actor Salman Khan met a colleague from Bigg Boss 15 on The Kapil Sharma Show. Salman and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma appeared on the comedy show to promote their movie Antim: The Final Truth. During the episode, Salman also interacted with a few audience members.

In a video shared by Kapil Sharma on YouTube, titled Limitless Fun with Salman Bhai Uncensored, the audience was asked what they'd do if they ever landed on ₹1 crore. One Salman fan said he'd donate half the amount to his NGO Being Human and the rest to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. He also expressed the desire to watch Antim with Salman and showed off his special graphic T-shirt bearing Salman and Aayush's pictures from the movie.

He introduced himself as a ‘chota mota (small time)’ actor. However, Salman objected to it. He said that there is no such thing as a small actor or artiste and tried hard to recall a line from a Shah Rukh Khan film. The man, however, refused to acknowledge anyone other than ‘Hindustan ka Bhai’--Salman. Host Kapil Sharma interjected, “Woh (Shah Rukh) bhi bhai hi hai. Woh koi bhabhi hai (Shah Rukh is also our brother. Is he our sister-in-law)?”

Salman took a pause and said with authority, “Lekin woh apna bhai hai. Tumhare bhai ka bhai kya hua (but he is my brother. What would a brother's brother be to you)?" he asked and told the man never to forget this fact. The man accepted then that Shah Rukh was his ‘bhai’ too.

Upon further questions, the man also revealed himself to be the gorilla from Bigg Boss. This season, Bigg Boss has introduced a man in a gorilla costume who often enters the house with messages and directions for tasks.

Salman did not recognise the man at first but was later left in splits. Explaining it all to Kapil, he said that the man might get fired now for revealing his face on the show.

Antim released in cinema halls on Friday.