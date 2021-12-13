Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan slams Umar Riaz, compares him with ‘baddimag’ brother Asim Riaz, asks ‘don’t you have manners?

Salman Khan scolded Umar Riaz for his behaviour with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash on Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman even compared Umar with his brother, Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz and asked the him to not follow any advice that Asim gave him.

After scolding Karan Kundrra for trying to protect Tejasswi Prakash, Salman Khan turned to Umar Riaz and schooled him for his behaviour inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Salman Khan told Umar, “Tum doctor ho, tum mein koi tameez nahi hai, dimaag nahi hai, sense nahi hai tum mein, kya yeh jahilpanti dikha rahe ho. Educated insaan ho yaar, level pe rahe. Mujhe pata hai ki tum ghar ke bahar aise nahi ho. Jaise tum behave kar rahe ho, kya kar kya rahe ho? Tumko lagta hai aisa karne se number badh jaenge? Ghatenge hi. Izzat kamao, shohrat automatically mil jaegi. (You are a doctor, don't you have any mannerss? Why are you behaving in such an uncouth manner? You are an educated person, stay level-headed. I know you are not like this outside this Bigg Boss house, you are a good person. Do you think you will benefit with this behaviour? You can only lose. Earn some respect and fame will follow).”

Salman then compared Umar with Asim and said, “You have this thing, you are damn good, really good guy. Asim baddimag tha, aisa hona chahiye. Dekho dono bhaiyo me farak. Ek season mein woh ladta tha jhagadta tha, aur isko dekho kitna suljha hua insaan hai yeh. Yeh nahi chahiye aapko? Ya aapko Asim ke footsteps pe jaana hai...cheekhna, chilana, poke karna (Asim was short-tempered. Do you want people to say that Asim fought on the show but his brother did not, or do you want them to say they the brother are same? Who asked you to follow Asim's footsteps?)."

He added, "Kab se samjha rahun mein tumko. Pata nahi tumko kisne samjha ke bheja hai. Agar tumko Asim ne samjha ke bheja hai toh katayi bhi nahi sunna uski baat. Ya chote bhai bade bhai ko sikhayenge… padhe likhe hue ho tum doctor ho (I have been trying to make you understand but I don't know who has taught you how to behave in this house. If it is Asim, you should not listen to him. Will the younger brother teach the older one? You are educated and a doctor)?"

