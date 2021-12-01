Bigg Boss 15 viewer claims Rashami Desai touched Umar Riaz ‘inappropriately’, her fans call it ‘masti’. Watch video

A Bigg Boss 15 viewer claimed that Rashami Desai was being ‘touchy’ with Umar Riaz and shared a video. The Twitter user, whose handle is @monikaxtweets, claimed that the clip was proof of Rashami touching Umar ‘inappropriately’ from behind.

Replying to another Bigg Boss 15 fan who claimed Umar was getting too close with Rashami, the person wrote, “Yes so true Rashami is being so touchy touchy with Umar. When your own fave is a chipku who touches Umar’s butt inappropriately you shouldn’t blame others! Reverse the gender and see the outrage if Umar touched Rashami’s butt.”

However, Rashami’s fans were quick to jump to her defence. One pointed out that her hands were in her pocket and said that she kicked the back of Umar’s knee. “She is not touching his butt, her both hands are in pockets, usne usko knee jerk diya hai, guess apne yeh kabhi as a kid nahi kiya (she kicked the back of his knee, I guess you never did this as a kid). It’s just faltoo ka masti. Let them be friends and don’t bring in such things. #RashamiDesai,” the fan wrote.

“Wo bahar se dost hai unme mazaak chalta hai (They are friends from outside, they can joke around),” another fan replied. “Masti kar rahi hai #RashamiDesai (She is just having fun),” another Twitter user said.

Rashami participated in Bigg Boss 13 alongside Umar’s brother Asim Riaz. She developed a friendly equation with both of them that continued beyond the show.

Umar has been a contestant on Bigg Boss 15 since day one. Rashami entered last week as a wild card contestant, along with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh. She is currently a VIP in the Bigg Boss house along with the other challengers.