IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rashami Desai talks about being unlucky in love twice, credits Salman Khan for her not being ‘in a bad state’
Rashami Desai talked about her failed relationships with Nandish Sandhu and Arhaan Khan.
Rashami Desai talked about her failed relationships with Nandish Sandhu and Arhaan Khan.
tv

Rashami Desai talks about being unlucky in love twice, credits Salman Khan for her not being ‘in a bad state’

  • Rashami Desai talked about her divorce from Nandish Sandhu and break-up with Arhaan Khan. She said that Salman Khan was a source of support for her during the latter.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:51 PM IST

Rashami Desai opened up about her two failed relationships and how, the second time around, Salman Khan was a huge source of strength for her. She was previously married to Nandish Sandhu but they got divorced in 2016. She was then in a relationship with Arhaan Khan but things soured between them on Bigg Boss 13 when she found out that he had a son from a previous marriage that he had not told her about.

In an interview, Rashami said that while she realised her problems with Nandish soon enough, it took much longer with Arhaan. She added that she is ‘blessed that everything got exposed in the public domain’.

“The first time out (marriage), I was shaken up very badly. I had got involved and taken a big step (marriage) in my life rather quickly. But I soon realised that it was better to move out from it. If two people stay in a relationship despite the fact that they don't get along, it ends up hindering their growth and both of them get suppressed. And I came out of my marriage very respectfully,” she told ETimes TV.

Rashami said that it took her much longer to accept that things were not going the way she wanted with Arhaan. According to her, it was a good thing that everything played out on national television.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra explains her ‘crazy tendril’ at Miss World pageant: ‘I burnt myself and the skin scabbed’

“It was a tough time no doubt as I wondered what to do next which is natural if one's support system comes crashing down. One then doesn't have the clarity ahead; the future plans lie dashed to the ground. I felt I was in a place where most people looked at their advantage. But the good thing was that I never spoke bad about anybody,” she said.

Rashami gave Salman and some of her friends credit for not letting her break. “If it hadn't been for Salman Khan sir and a few friends, I would have been in a bad state. A lot of people may have had their judgment or perception about me and I have no complaints about that,” she said.

Salman was the one who made Rashami aware of Arhaan’s child and took him to task for hiding it from her. Rashami decided to break up with Arhaan while she was still on Bigg Boss 13.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rashami desai salman khan

Related Stories

Rashami Desai inside the Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Rashami Desai inside the Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin claims Rashami slammed Aly because of her, Rashami responds

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 01:31 PM IST
Rashami Desai did not name Jasmin Bhasin during her recent visit to Bigg Boss 14 house.
READ FULL STORY
Vikas Gupta poses with Rashami Desai.
Vikas Gupta poses with Rashami Desai.
tv

Rashami Desai dismisses rumours, says Vikas Gupta had nothing to do with her landing Naagin 4 role

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 05:01 PM IST
Rashami Desai has said that Vikas Gupta wasn’t involved in getting her a role on Naagin 4, and that the decision was made by the channel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya is among the favourites to win Bigg Boss 14.
Rahul Vaidya is among the favourites to win Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Reasons why Rahul Vaidya deserves to win the finale

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Singer Rahul Vaidya has been among the strongest contenders for the Bigg Boss 14 trophy, ever since he entered the house last month. Here we list a few reasons why he deserves to be the winner this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant or Nikki Tamboli, who do you think should win Bigg Boss 14?
Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant or Nikki Tamboli, who do you think should win Bigg Boss 14?
tv

Bigg Boss 14 poll: Rubina, Aly, Nikki, Rakhi, Rahul; vote for your favourite

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:57 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant or Nikki Tamboli, who do you think should win Bigg Boss 14? Take out poll here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashami Desai talked about her failed relationships with Nandish Sandhu and Arhaan Khan.
Rashami Desai talked about her failed relationships with Nandish Sandhu and Arhaan Khan.
tv

Rashami talks about failed relationships, credits Salman for helping her

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:51 PM IST
  • Rashami Desai talked about her divorce from Nandish Sandhu and break-up with Arhaan Khan. She said that Salman Khan was a source of support for her during the latter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut with Hacked in 2020.
Actor Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut with Hacked in 2020.
tv

Hina Khan: There have been numerous challenges, ups and downs in my journey

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:34 PM IST
An established name in the television world and now venturing into films and the web space, actor Hina Khan talks about how her journey so far hasn’t been a smooth sailing always.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin was spotted in Mumbai on Friday.
Jasmin Bhasin was spotted in Mumbai on Friday.
tv

Jasmin Bhasin forgets to remove the price tag as she steps out in purple dress

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:22 PM IST
  • Evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin was spotted in a purple dress and matching boots on Friday. However, she had forgotten to remove the price tag.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant made fun of Aly Goni's conversation with his mother.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant made fun of Aly Goni's conversation with his mother.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Aly gets emotional talking to mom, Rakhi makes fun of them

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:10 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant made fun of Aly Goni who cried while talking to his mother and complained that Rakhi keeps poking him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla has shared a Pawri hori Hai video to support Rubina Dilaik ahead of Bigg Boss 14 finale.
Abhinav Shukla has shared a Pawri hori Hai video to support Rubina Dilaik ahead of Bigg Boss 14 finale.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav shares Pawri Ho Ri Hai video, calls Rubina Dilaik a winner

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:05 PM IST
  • Evicted Abhinav Shukla has shared a Pawri Ho Ri Hai video to ask for support for his wife Rubina Dilaik. She is among the top five contestants on the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Hina Khan takes on the silhouette challenge.
Actor Hina Khan takes on the silhouette challenge.
tv

Watch: Hina Khan sets hearts racing with her silhouette challenge video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Hina Khan takes on the viral silhouette challenge and shared a video on social media. The video comes hours after she left fans gushing with her purple lehenga photoshoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajkummar Rao will make an appearance on Bigg Boss 14.
Rajkummar Rao will make an appearance on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rajkummar Rao enters house, teases a twist ahead of finale

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:57 AM IST
  • The Bigg Boss 14 promo shows Rajkummar Rao in the house as he talks about a twist ahead of the grand finale. Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa also enter the house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan couldn't save Bigg Boss 14 with his star power.
Salman Khan couldn't save Bigg Boss 14 with his star power.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Here’s all that was wrong with the reality show this season

By Ruchi Kaushal
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:53 AM IST
  • From no importance given to audience votes to contestants walking in and out of the house at their own convenience, Bigg Boss 14 was quite a mess due to various reasons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina was responding to Rakhi who claimed her new-found friendship with Rahul Vaidya was fake.(Colors)
Rubina was responding to Rakhi who claimed her new-found friendship with Rahul Vaidya was fake.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 135: Rubina says, 'Jasmin, Rakhi hurt my feelings on the show'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:38 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 day 135: Rubina declares, 'Jasmin and Rakhi hurt my feelings on the show'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aanjjan Srivastava (Sourced photo)
Aanjjan Srivastava (Sourced photo)
tv

Aanjjan Srivastava: Common man issues touched the heart of many

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Veteran actor Aanjjan Srivastav feels problems of a common man remains same and touches many hearts when told in a subtle way.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta with newlyweds Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi.
Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta with newlyweds Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi.
tv

Smriti gives savage reply to a troll who criticised her husband Gautam's clothes

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:07 PM IST
  • Smriti Khanna clapped back at a troll who criticised her husband Gautam Gupta's dressing sense and compared it to that of a 'working boy'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Kakkar offered to help lyricist Santosh Anand.
Neha Kakkar offered to help lyricist Santosh Anand.
tv

Neha Kakkar gifts 5 lakh to out-of-work lyricist Santosh Anand on Indian Idol

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar gifted 5 lakh to veteran lyricist Santosh Anand after listening to his story about being out of work in the twilight years of his life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla came close on Bigg Boss 13.
Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla came close on Bigg Boss 13.
tv

Shehnaaz Gill's phone wallpaper is a pic with Sidharth and fans are in love

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Fans of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla spotted a cute new detail in Shehnaaz's phone. As she was spotted at the Mumbai airport recently, paparazzi got a look at her phone wallpaper--a photo with Sidharth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP