Rashami Desai talks about being unlucky in love twice, credits Salman Khan for her not being ‘in a bad state’
- Rashami Desai talked about her divorce from Nandish Sandhu and break-up with Arhaan Khan. She said that Salman Khan was a source of support for her during the latter.
Rashami Desai opened up about her two failed relationships and how, the second time around, Salman Khan was a huge source of strength for her. She was previously married to Nandish Sandhu but they got divorced in 2016. She was then in a relationship with Arhaan Khan but things soured between them on Bigg Boss 13 when she found out that he had a son from a previous marriage that he had not told her about.
In an interview, Rashami said that while she realised her problems with Nandish soon enough, it took much longer with Arhaan. She added that she is ‘blessed that everything got exposed in the public domain’.
“The first time out (marriage), I was shaken up very badly. I had got involved and taken a big step (marriage) in my life rather quickly. But I soon realised that it was better to move out from it. If two people stay in a relationship despite the fact that they don't get along, it ends up hindering their growth and both of them get suppressed. And I came out of my marriage very respectfully,” she told ETimes TV.
Rashami said that it took her much longer to accept that things were not going the way she wanted with Arhaan. According to her, it was a good thing that everything played out on national television.
Also read | Priyanka Chopra explains her ‘crazy tendril’ at Miss World pageant: ‘I burnt myself and the skin scabbed’
“It was a tough time no doubt as I wondered what to do next which is natural if one's support system comes crashing down. One then doesn't have the clarity ahead; the future plans lie dashed to the ground. I felt I was in a place where most people looked at their advantage. But the good thing was that I never spoke bad about anybody,” she said.
Rashami gave Salman and some of her friends credit for not letting her break. “If it hadn't been for Salman Khan sir and a few friends, I would have been in a bad state. A lot of people may have had their judgment or perception about me and I have no complaints about that,” she said.
Salman was the one who made Rashami aware of Arhaan’s child and took him to task for hiding it from her. Rashami decided to break up with Arhaan while she was still on Bigg Boss 13.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Reasons why Rahul Vaidya deserves to win the finale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 poll: Rubina, Aly, Nikki, Rakhi, Rahul; vote for your favourite
- Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant or Nikki Tamboli, who do you think should win Bigg Boss 14? Take out poll here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashami talks about failed relationships, credits Salman for helping her
- Rashami Desai talked about her divorce from Nandish Sandhu and break-up with Arhaan Khan. She said that Salman Khan was a source of support for her during the latter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan: There have been numerous challenges, ups and downs in my journey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin Bhasin forgets to remove the price tag as she steps out in purple dress
- Evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin was spotted in a purple dress and matching boots on Friday. However, she had forgotten to remove the price tag.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Aly gets emotional talking to mom, Rakhi makes fun of them
- Rakhi Sawant made fun of Aly Goni who cried while talking to his mother and complained that Rakhi keeps poking him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav shares Pawri Ho Ri Hai video, calls Rubina Dilaik a winner
- Evicted Abhinav Shukla has shared a Pawri Ho Ri Hai video to ask for support for his wife Rubina Dilaik. She is among the top five contestants on the show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Hina Khan sets hearts racing with her silhouette challenge video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rajkummar Rao enters house, teases a twist ahead of finale
- The Bigg Boss 14 promo shows Rajkummar Rao in the house as he talks about a twist ahead of the grand finale. Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa also enter the house.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Here’s all that was wrong with the reality show this season
- From no importance given to audience votes to contestants walking in and out of the house at their own convenience, Bigg Boss 14 was quite a mess due to various reasons.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 135: Rubina says, 'Jasmin, Rakhi hurt my feelings on the show'
- Bigg Boss 14 day 135: Rubina declares, 'Jasmin and Rakhi hurt my feelings on the show'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aanjjan Srivastava: Common man issues touched the heart of many
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti gives savage reply to a troll who criticised her husband Gautam's clothes
- Smriti Khanna clapped back at a troll who criticised her husband Gautam Gupta's dressing sense and compared it to that of a 'working boy'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Kakkar gifts ₹5 lakh to out-of-work lyricist Santosh Anand on Indian Idol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shehnaaz Gill's phone wallpaper is a pic with Sidharth and fans are in love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox