Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan teases Asim Riaz as his gives brother Umar tips to survive on show, watch

Bigg Boss 15 will kick off on Saturday night and Salman Khan will return to host the show. Ahead of the show's premiere, a clip from the episode has been shared online in which Salman teases Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz as he offered a few tips to his brother, Umar Riaz, who will be seen in the new season.

In the video, shared on Colors' official Instagram account, Salman asked Asim what he thinks are Umar's weaknesses that could hold him back in the show?

“He has that fire, Sir. See, he's a human, sir. He has emotion, he has anger as well,” Asim informed Salman, in Hindi. “Oh, he's human, okay,” Salman teased in return. “Umar was very nervous. I just told him, 'See, this is a reality show. This a game of action and reaction,” Asim added.

“Correct hai bhai, sunn lo (He's right, listen to him),” Salman replied, repeating Asim's words and even imitating him. “I think he's not going to listen to any of your tips,” Salman finally told Asim, leaving both the brothers in splits.

Asim had lost the Bigg Boss 13 trophy to Sidharth Shukla. Meanwhile, Umar will be participating on the show alongside Tejasswi Prakash, Akasa Singh, Donal Bisht, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundra, Simba Nagpal, Sahil Shroff, Miesha Iyer, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat, among other contestants.

On Thursday, before he handed over his social media account to his team, Umar shared a picture announcing the start of his Bigg Boss journey. “The journey begins from today! Keep supporting as u always have,” he captioned the picture.

Bigg Boss 15 has adopted a jungle theme this year. Contestants with spend a few days out in the open before they enter the main house. As per the promos released, the new season has been dubbed ‘crazier’ and ‘bigger’.