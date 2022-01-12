Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty calls Tejasswi Prakash insecure as she says ‘you’re dying to be friends with Karan Kundrra’

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash will be seen having an argument. The exchange turns into a fight after Shamita calls Tejasswi ‘insecure and jealous.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, Colors TV 's Instagram handle posted a promo from the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15.

The video starts with Shamita taking Tejasswi's name when asked to 'downgrade a contestant' during a task. Shamita says, “I would like to downgrade Tejasswi.” In another part of the video, Tejasswi is seen telling Shamita, “Aapke mann mein humesha se mere liye problem hai. Aap aapki injury ki wajah se nominations se bachi hui hain (You always have problems with me. You are saved from the nominations only because of your injury).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Then the video moves on to Shamita saying “Aapke boyfriend ko he rakha hai maine (I have not taken your boyfriend's name).” Tejasswi then shouts, “Itni mari ja rahi ho Karan se dosti karne ke liye toh usse bhi toh pucho (You are dying to be friends with Karan, you should ask him if he also wants that).” Karan then intervenes and asks Tejasswi to be quiet by saying, “Matt kar na yaar (Don't do this).” Hearing Tejasswi's words, Shamita gets furious and says, “You are so jealous and insecure, shame on you.”

Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra's love story started on the show and soon, the couple got popular on social media with fans calling them TejRan. In an earlier episode, Karan went down on his knees and proposed to Tejasswi to be his girlfriend.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read More: Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra screams for alcohol and butter chicken, says 'mainu daru deyo'. Watch

Apart from Tejasswi, Shamita and Karan, current Bigg Boss 15 contestants include Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt, Abhijit Bichukale, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Reshami Desai and Rakhi Sawant.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON