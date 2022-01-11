Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra screams for alcohol and butter chicken, says 'mainu daru deyo'. Watch

Bigg Boss 15 contestant, actor Karan Kundrra in a new video is seen screaming inside the house asking for alcohol and butter chicken. In a new video shared on his Instagram account, Karan sat with his co-contestants Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai.

An irritated Karan screamed, "Bigg Boss. Oh Bigg Boss oye (Hey Bigg Boss)." As Nishant tried to explain to the audience about Karan's behaviour, he again shouted, "Mera dimag hi nahi hai, santulan kittho aayega (I don't have a brain, where from will it be balanced)?" He also said in Punjabi that he was forced to stay in the house 'pagalo k saath (with the mad people)'.

Nishant laughed and said that Karan was coming back to his real form. Karan then said, "Oh mainu daru deyo. Le au chetti oye. Butter chicken lao. Mainu daru deyo (Give me alcohol. Bring it soon. Get me butter chicken. Give me alcohol)." Nishant is heard saying, "Karan Kundrra apne asli avtaar m aachuke hai (Karan Kundrra is back to his real self)."

Sharing the video, the post was captioned, "Every Punjabi in lockdown. #BiggBoss paaji butter chicken taan bhej deo (Brother, please send butter chicken)."

In this season, the audience witnessed the love story of Karan and Tejasswi Prakash. However, recently he had to face flak from show host Salman Khan and Weekend Ka Vaar panellist, actor Kashmera Shah.

Salman had told him, “Karan, several times you have told Tejasswi to say sorry to Umar. What the f***, dude! Has Umar ever come and said we’ll play for Teja?” He had also added, "Tejwasswi is not a priority for you. Take a f****** stand. Be a f****** man!”

Kashmera had said, “Badtameezi se yeh Tejasswi se baat karta hai. ‘Tune apni shakal dekhi hai kya?’ (He talks to Tejasswi so rudely. ‘Have you seen your face?’) You don’t deserve to be in the top five. Tu boyfriend hai na uska (You are her boyfriend, right)? Why are you so against her?”

Also Read | Kashmera Shah slams Karan Kundrra for being rude to Tejasswi Prakash on Bigg Boss 15: ‘You don’t deserve to be in top 5’

The current Bigg Boss 15 contestants include Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, apart from Karan and Nishant. They have been a part of the reality show since day 1, October 2021. They were later joined by Abhijit Bichukale, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Reshami Desai, Rakhi Sawant, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON