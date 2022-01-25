Shehnaaz Gill to pay special tribute to Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 15 finale. Here's a glimpse

Sidharth Shukla's sudden death last year at the age of 40 sent shockwaves across the industry. The actor, who did shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, gained further fame with his appearance on Bigg Boss 13. This weekend, at the grand finale of the 15th season of the reality show, Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend and former housemate Shehnaaz Gill will pay him a special tribute.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz had met on Bigg Boss during their stay in the house in season 13. Sidharth eventually won the season while Shehnaaz was the 2nd runner-up. A promo for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 shared by Colors TV on Instagram opens with a montage of the moments the two shared in Bigg Boss 13.

Shehnaaz's voice is heard in the background as she says, "Jab main kisi se ladoongi, kisi ko manaoongi, mujhe teri yaad aayegi (Whenever I fight with someone or make up with someone, I will remember you)." The voice-over then informs that Shehnaaz will pay a special heartwarming tribute to Sidharth at the grand finale.

The bond between Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla was one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 13. Their pairing, dubbed SidNaaz by fans, came to be appreciated by fans and industry colleagues alike. Sidharth died of a heart attack in September last year.

In an interaction with spiritual teacher sister BK Shivani earlier this month, Shehnaaz opened up about her bond with Sidharth. She said, "I often think how that soul gave me so much knowledge. I could not analyse people before. I was very trusting and I was really innocent at that time but that soul taught me a lot in life. God made me meet that soul and kept us together as friends so that he could teach me something in life. In those two years, I learnt so much."

The finale for Bigg Boss 15 will air this weekend, on January 29 and 30, at 8 pm. The grand finale is said to be a star-studded events with several other guests in attendance. All the eliminated contestants from the season will also be making an appearance, as per reports.

