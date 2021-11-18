Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash walks away in tears after fight with Nishant Bhat, he says 'no point in crying'. Watch

A new promo of Bigg Boss 15 was released in which contestant Tejasswi Prakash was seen in tears after she had an argument with Nishant Bhat over kitchen duties. In a clip shared by Bigg Boss on Twitter, Nishant, Rajiv Adatia and Pratik Sehajpal were seen discussing lunch in the kitchen area.

Tejasswi Prakash, who was also there, asked Rajiv Adatia, "Lunch kya karne waale hai (What are we having for lunch)?" Pratik then started talking to Nishant and Rajiv.

Tejasswi then interjected and said, "Ek (one) second, talk to me." Nishant asked her, "Talk to me ka matlab kya (What do you mean by talk to me)?" She replied, "Main Rajiv se baat kar rahi hun (I'm talking to Rajiv)" and gestured to him to keep quiet.

Nishant turned to Rajiv and said, "Hum log decide karenge kya banega (We'll decide what will be made)." Tejasswi looked at them in shock. In her choked voice, Tejasswi asked, "Iss baat ki discussion mere saath kyu nahi ho rahi hai (Why isn't this matter being discussed with me)?"

She then wiped her tears and told them, "Tum log aapas mein decide kar rahe ho aur orders de rahe ho yahaan par (You guys are deciding amongst yourselves and giving orders here)?" All of them said, "Nahi bilkul nahi (No, definitely not)."

As Tejasswi exited the kitchen crying, Rajiv was seen gesturing towards her while Nishant said, "Toh kya hua? Kaunse kisne tedi baat ki (So what happened? Who said anything wrong here)?" Pratik added, "Humne toh kuch bola hi nahi (We didn't say anything)."

Tejasswi came back and told Nishant, "Rajiv se pucha (about the food), aapse kuch baat bhi nahi ki hai (I was talking to Rajiv, I didn't even tell you anything)." Nishant said, "Puchne ka bhi tareeka hota hai (There is a way to ask someone)."

Nishant continued, "Order thopna bandh karo pehle aur phir doosre se baat karo (Stop ordering people around and talk to them first)." As Tejasswi walked away crying, Nishant said, "Ro ke kuch nahi hoga (There's no point in crying)."

Recently, Nishant replaced Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi in the VIP zone with Pratik and Simba Nagpal. Earlier too, Nishant had made her cry after he ordered her to make tea and moved away.