Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz tells Pratik Sehajpal he 'wasted 5 years doing LLB, can only do reality shows’

Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal got into yet another fight on Thursday's episode of Bigg Boss 15, soon after a round of the ongoing task ended. The contestants are competing against each other for a ticket to the finale.

Nishant Bhat emerged as the winner for the first round of the task for the day. After the round ended, Umar said, “Janta dekh rahe ho aap paanch paanch logo ke saath khel raha hai lone warrior (Are you seeing this audience? They are pretending to be ‘lone warriors’ with a group of five people)." Pratik kept saying “Satya vachan (true).” Soon, Umar Riaz first told Abhijit Bichukale, “Dada, aap bhi bhedchaal ho (You follow the mob mentality as well).” Rashami Desai added that he has no individuality. When Pratik agreed with them, Umar told Pratik that he was also of a similar mentality.

Umar and Pratik then got into yet another heated debate. Umar said, “That is all you can do, you will just interfere in other people’s matters. You do not even respect women, they are in the bathroom and you try taking out the latch (referring to an older incident on Bigg Boss OTT when Pratik had tried to open the latch of the bathroom door when Vidhi Pandya was still inside).”

Pratik got angry, walked up to Umar and said, “Faltu bakwas mat kar. Sharam kar (Do not talk nonsense. Have some shame).” Umar then told him, “You cannot do anything in the tasks.” Pratik told him, “There are 106 bones in our body, right,” reminding Umar of his wrong answer when Salman Khan had asked him about the same.

Umar then told Pratik, “5 saal LLB karke bhi **** hai. Reality show kiya tu, kis kaam ka hai tu. Kisi kaam ka nahi hai tu. 5 saal bhi barbaad kiya. Mai at least karta to hoon. Tu reality show he kar sakta hai bhai, yahi kar sakta hai (You wasted five years on LLB and are of no use. At least I practise my profession. You can only do reality shows).” Pratik kept saying, “Sahi keh raha hai bhai tu (You’re right brother).”

Asked about the use of his LLB degree in his profession of showbiz, Pratik Sehajpal had told Hindustan Times in an interview ahead of his entry on Bigg Boss 15, “The knowledge of the law is something that is used in daily life. People normally do not know about their own rights. I have a very strong opinion. Even if you do not ask for it, I will give it to you. If there is a conversation around me, it will end up being around me.”

