Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik gets into ugly fight with Archana Gautam, calls her ‘stupid’. Watch

Abdu Rozik, a singer from Tajikistan, is one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 16. Last month, host Salman Khan had introduced him as the first contestant of Bigg Boss 16. Since then, he has become well-known and gets along well with most contestants inside the Big Boss house. However, in the latest episode of the reality TV show, Abdu was seen getting furious as he lashed out at Archana Gautam. The two were seen having a heated argument, when Abdu lost his cool and called Archana ‘stupid’. Also read: Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik talks about his medical condition that stopped him from growing

In a promo shared by ColorsTV of the Sunday episode of Bigg Boss 16, Abdu, who is the current captain of the house, warned Archana and asked her to leave. The video opened with Archana shouting, “Nimrit is sleeping. Captain?” Abdu reportedly has a soft corner for Nimrit Kaur, and Archana seemingly referred to this as she tried to create a rift between them.

Reacting to Archana’s complaint, Abdu said as he made a gesture of crushing her zabaan (tongue) in between his hands, “Zabaan like this no… zabaan cut…” He continued and told her, “How did Bigg Boss bring you into this house?” As a visual of Archana clapping played, Abdu called her ‘stupid’. She was also heard saying about Abdu in Hindi, “A guest should be welcomed for how many days? It has been a month already.” Towards the end of the clip, Abdu was seen confronting Archana and yelling at her, “You have to go… Go inside,” before walking away in anger.

Sharing the clip, the channel wrote in the caption, “Abdu ki captaincy par uthaaye sawaalon ke liye kya milega Archana ko dand (will Archana be punished for raising questions about Abdu’s captaincy)?” Many reacted to Abdu and Archana’s fight in the commnets section. One wrote, ‘Archana ne Abdu ki sari cuteness nikal di (she took out all his cuteness).” Another one wrote, “Archana is so irritating.”

Recently, during the Weekend ka Vaar episode, Salman had exposed Gautam Vig's attitude towards his 'love' Soundarya Sharma. This revelation had left Soundarya heartbroken. Bigg Boss 16 airs on Monday-Friday at 10pm, and on Saturday and Sunday at 9.30pm.

