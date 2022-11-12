Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan scolds Shiv Thakare for provoking Archana Gautam, says 'didi ke baare me baat karenge to...'

The new promo of Bigg Boss 16 shows host Salman Khan scolding Shiv Thakare for provoking Archana Gautam, who was evicted from the show for choking him after being provoked. Archana also makes an appearance in the promo which hints that she may have been called back to the house. Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan asks ‘didi kaun hai’ after Shiv Thakare-Archana Gautam fight

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the promo, Salman Khan tells Shiv in Hindi, “What Archana did was wrong but was Shiv right. Shiv understood that this is what triggers Archana – uski party ke baare mein, didi ke baare me baat karenge to (talking about her party and didi)," and beats his chest. "Very good, great plan and cleverly executed,” he added. Archana is a part of the Congress Party and refers to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as didi (elder sister).

When Shiv said that his intention was to shut her up, Salman cut him short, saying, “dose du kya kyunki tumhari memory bahut hi weak hoti ja rahi ha (should I remind you because your memory is becoming very weak).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia commented on the promo, “Bring archana back!!! She’s missed!!!!” A fan rejoiced on seeing Archana being part of the upcoming episode, “Yeah, jo chaiye tha hme mil gya guys! Archana waapis aa gyi (wow, we got what we wanted, Archana is back).”

A viewer wrote in the comments section, “it's not only fault of Shiv....she was already being very rude to him, not only him also with other contestant......she is not even loyal to her friend Priyanka and btw she also got the chance to clear everything and apologies but she just messed up her friend were also said that......she is very rude and being very voilent...... we like Archana's entertainer side, not this arrogance and rudeness.....she got what she deserves!!!!!! She breaks the rule and it's right that she got evicted !!!!!! # we love you Shiv.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Slamming Archana's return on the show, a viewer commented, “Just to bring back Archana you have created false narrative. As Archana always talk sh*t with every housemates tho agar usko chup karne k liye uska trigger point pakad liya tho kya huwa? Iska matlab ho hath utha sakti hai? Aage se koi bhi hath utha sakta hai agar kuch trigger huwa tho? Biased rules. Umar Riaz ko bahar kar diya tha. Ye game hi provocation ka hai. Hence proved Bigg Boss is a main hypocrite. Aise Archana ko faltu language ko band karne ka yahi sahi tarika tha. Plan kya us main (what's wrong in picking her trigger point by provoking her? This means she can even slap him. Anyone can slap anyone if triggered. Umar Riaz was ousted for the same. This game is all about provoking. This was the only way to shut her up).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON