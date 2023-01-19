Bigg Boss 16 contestants call Priyanka Choudhary ‘over confidence ki devi’, Soundarya does her 'aarti'

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia got together as they spoke against co-contestant Priyanka Choudhary. Soundarya chanted Priyanka's name and labelled her as ‘devi'(God). She performed puja and kept chanting ‘Priyanka overconfidence ki devi.’ She was joined by Shalin and Nimrit. The three kept repeating ‘Priyanka overconfidence ki devi.’ Soundarya also criticised Priyanka for being too loud and for disrespecting others on the show. Fans came in support of Priyanka in the comment section. (Also read: Fans call out Bigg Boss 16 for arranging a ‘b**ching session’ against Priyanka Chaudhary. Watch)

ColorsTv shared the promo on their social media handles with the caption, “Priyanka ke khilaaf gharwaalon ne kahe kuch aise shabd (The housemates said these words against Priyanka Choudhary on the show).”

The promo opened with Priyanka saying, “Aish Karo (Enjoy yourself) in anger. Then, Soundarya held a plate and performed puja, and said, “Priyanka devi ki jai ho (I hail to Priyanka goddess!).” She was joined by Nimrit and Shalin in the garden area. Nimrit sat inside a hut and chanted, “Overconfidence ki devi (She is the goddess of overconfidence).” Shalin also repeated, “Overconfidence ki Devi.”

Then, Soundarya enacted a kick gesture, and said, “Rishto ko laat maarne waali devi (She is a god who disrespects every relationship)" about Priyanka. She continued and said, “Uuchi awaaz mai dahad dahah ke tum sabko behosh kar dungi (I will shout at the top of my voice, to make you all faint).”

Priyanka sat with her friend Tina Datta and said to her, “Ye yudh ki shuruaat hai (This is the beginning of the fierce battle)" and laughed.

Reacting to the clip, one of Priyanka's fans wrote, “Jaipuri ki naari, sab pe bhaari (The woman of Jaipur will rule over everyone).” Another fan wrote, “Aree priyanka ki chugli kiye bina inka din nhi chalta re, footage nhi milta (They don't get footage unless and until they criticise Priyanka).” Other person commented, “Nimrit akeli kabhi na kheli aur ab bani Soundarya ki saheli (Nimrit never played alone, and now she is friends with Soundarya in the show).” “Priyanka se fat chuki hai sabki (Everyone is scared of Priyanka)", added one. “Aise hi puja karte raho, goddess hai humaari Priyanka (Keep worshipping her like this, she is our goddess)”, wrote another.

