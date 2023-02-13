Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan says he can't be friends with Archana Gautam after show: 'Bohut flip hoti hai'

Rapper MC Stan, who bagged the winner's trophy at Bigg Boss 16 finale on Sunday, gave a press conference where he shared that he couldn't believe at first when host Salman Khan called out his name as the winner. Now, in a video that has surfaced online, the rapper was seen taking names of contestants from the show with whom he would like to remain friends with, and those with whom he is not interested in keeping any connection. (Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare surprises MC Stan after win, Nimrit says ‘haqq se mandali jeet gaye'. Watch)

Earlier, talking about his victory on the reality show, MC Stan had said in a press statement, “I have my ardent fans to thank for this incredible and unbelievable victory. When I entered the house, I felt like a misfit because I didn’t know how the game worked and everyone else seemed to know what they were doing."

Talking to Pinkvilla after the win, MC Stan was asked to name contestants with whom he would be friends with, even after the show and with whom he would not want to be friends. To this, MC Stan instantly shared that he would definitely be in touch with his 'Mandali' and even though the show is over, he has developed a close bond with his group members that includes Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sajid Khan.

Then he said that he would never be friends with Archana Gautam. "Bahar Bigg Boss chalu ho jayenga bhai, uski baat kare toh... bohut kantaal deti he bhai... bohut kiri-kiri-kiri... uske jo 16 chehre he bhai... flip hoti hai woh 5 minutes pe. (If I meet Archana it will be like Bigg Boss outside, she's a headache, talks nonsense all the time... she is double-faced and flips her side every 5 minutes.) said MC Stan. In the show, both have been involved in huge arguments, where Stan had once said that Archana is fighting with him just to get footage. Later, he locked himself in the bathroom and even expressed his wish to take a voluntary exit from the show.

Stan defeated Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gauatam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary - who were among the top finalists - to win the trophy. With the winner's trophy, MC Stan won a cash prize of ₹31.80 lakhs along with the trophy and a car.

