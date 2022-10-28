Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan scolds Sumbul Touqeer for not giving her best, says, 'badi badi baatein kar ke gayi...'

Sumbul Touqeer is having a hard time in the Bigg Boss house, something that even host Salman Khan has noticed. In the upcoming episode, Salman schools Sumbul as he accuses her of not giving her best inside the house. Sumbul, on her part, is among the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss 16, something that was affirmed by a poll conducted by Colors TV on Twitter recently. Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's dad scolds her, says Shalin Bhanot is using her

In a promo for the Friday ka Vaar episode shared by Colors TV on social media, Salman addresses Sumbul and asks her what exactly she has done in the house so far. Speaking in Hindi, and angry Salman says, “What have you done in this house? Yahan se badi-badi baatein karke gayi ki main badi strong hoon (You made tall claims here that you are very strong). You are not even visible in this house. You don’t even listen to your parents.”

Then Salman says he wants to show Sumbul just how much visibility she gets on the show. He asks her to get up from the couch and move back. He tells her to keep moving back till she is out of the room and out of the frame. “This is how far you are,” he then says.

Many viewers felt that Salman’s intervention was necessary for Sumbul. One wrote, “Sumbul indeed need to hear from Salman to get her senses back. The sumbul in BB is not the Sumbul we know. Sumbul is understanding all the housemates and is suppressing her anger like a pressure cooker which needs to explode now!!” A few others said that Salman was right in bringing up her parents as well. Sumbul’s father had appeared on the show two weeks back and scolded her for not seeing how she is ‘being used’ by some of the housemates.

Fans of the actor, however, defended her and said Salman was too harsh in his feedback. “They are not giving her proper tasks. It is not her fault,” wrote one. Another commented, “Salman is too harsh. Sumbul is improving.” Bigg Boss airs on Colors TV and Voot every day with Salman’s episodes airing on Friday and Saturday.

