Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta decorates bed with petals for Shalin Bhanot's birthday

Shalin Bhanot got a special surprise for his birthday on Bigg Boss 16 as co-contestant Tina Datta decorated his bed with rose petals and even prepared a special ‘sooji sheera’ for him. Bigg Boss 16 premiered last month and Salman Khan returned to host the show. (Also read: Gauahar Khan, Kushal lash out at Shalin Bhanot for sexist comment)

Shalin and Sumbul Touquer celebrated their birthdays on the reality show. Tina and Abdu Rozik organised a sweet surprise for the birthday boy and girl. They wrote 'HBD S' with rose petals for Shalin and Sumbul on their beds. Tina even cooked 'sooji ka sheera' for them.

Earlier in the day, Shalin told Tina that there are things she must avoid as it may not look good. “I do not want your suggestions. I am way elder than you and you are impulsive and reckless in your actions. You are a kid in front of me.”

Tina was upset with the way he talked to her and told him, “I have been joking around since day one. You need not tell me what is good for me.”

Tina and Shalin have had a strong bond during their Bigg Boss 16 stint. Last month, Shalin Bhanot had even told Gautam Vig that he had his feelings for Tina. However, he later denied that he was in love with her, adding that he considers Tina a good friend.

Archana Gautam had asked Shalin if he loved Soundarya Sharma or Tina Datta when he was talking about his friends in the house. He had then said he is only friends with Soundarya. When Archana specifically asked about Tina, he denied being in love with the Uttaran star. "We are good friends, love and all is a far tale," he had said.

Apart from Shalin, Gautam, Archana, Tina, Soundarya, and Sumbul, Abdu Rozik, Gori Nagori, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare are participants on the reality show.

