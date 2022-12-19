Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De's fiancé slams show for leaking home address on national television: 'Won't be happy'

Bigg Boss 16 continues to be the most controversial TV show of the year. In the latest episode of the reality show, the home address of Sreejita De was accidentally leaked during a conversation between contestants Tina Datta and Vikas Manaktala. This left Sreejita's fiancé Michael Blohm-Pape fuming with anger. (Also read: Tina Datta fights with Archana Gautam after she refuses to cook chicken for Shalin Bhanot)

Michael took to his Instagram Stories and slammed the show. He wrote, “Shocked to see addresses of #BiggBoss16 HMs leaked out on National TV.. If cursing can be beeped, then why aren't safety & privacy important enough!? #SreejitaDe won't be happy with this, bcoz we surely don't want the whole world to know where we live!! @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND.”

Sreejita De's fiancé Michael Blohm-Pape on Instagram.

Actor Sreejita De was the first contestant who was eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. The show has not yet responded to Michael's post.

Sreejita dated Michael for quite sometime before he went down on one knee to propose to her in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. Talking about their engagement which took place in 2021, earlier Sreejita told Hindustan Times, “It was in the evening, at around 7.30pm. We were walking, and it was cold. He suddenly stopped and started telling me how much he loved me. The next moment, I realised he was on his knees. I was so shocked that I started crying. I couldn’t stop my tears.” They are slated to tie the knot soon.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss recently got an extension. The show makers announced to the contestants that the ongoing season 16 will be extended by two months. The show will now continue till February 12, 2023. The last season of the show was also extended by two weeks, due to the high viewership.

Some popular participants of this season's Bigg Boss show include Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chaudhary, Archana Gautam, Abdu Rozik, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer and more.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 pm. The weekend special episodes are hosted by Salman Khan. On weekends, the episodes begin at 9.30 pm. The show episodes also stream on Voot.

