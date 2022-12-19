Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta fights with Archana Gautam after she refuses to cook chicken for Shalin Bhanot. Watch

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Tina Datta and Archana Gautam fought over chicken in the latest episode. Tina can be seen arguing with Archana after Shalin Bhanot complained about Archana not making chicken for him despite his deteriorating health. Archana lost her calm and said did not come to the Bigg Boss house to serve Shalin. Tina questioned Archana's upbringing for not talking properly to her and Shalin. (Also read: Tina Datta witnesses Shalin Bhanot say ‘Tina khaas pasand nhi thi’, confronts him about it as she makes a re-entry)

ColorsTV shared the promo on their social media handle with the caption, “Shalin ke chicken ko lekar hui Tina aur Archana ke beech non-stop arguments. Kya iss maamle mein Archana hai right? (Tina and Archana got into a fight over Shalin's chicken, is Archana right in this case)”

The promo opened with Archana, Tina and Shalin talking in the kitchen area. Tina said to Shalin, “Saaf dil se khaana banakar khilaya hi nhi hai (she has not made food with a clean heart).” Archana replied, “Acha, aaj assi din hogye hai, aasi din se saaf mann se hi khana bana rahi hoon mai (I have been making food with good intentions only for so many days now).” Immediately Shalin said, “Archana aap health pe kaise laa sakte hai (How can you bring someone's health as matter of fight)?” Archana said, “Kya kar sakte hai, health aisi hi hai, yaha pe health chicken se judi hoti hai, kya kare (What can be done, at Bigg Boss's house health is connected to this chicken only).” Shalin asked Tina why did Archana not make chicken for him. Tina said she did ask Archana to make chicken, but she did not.

After hearing these statements, Archana said, “Naukar hoon, tere liye aayi hoon yaha? Tu lekar aaya hai yaha ghar se (Am I your servant, have I come for you, did you bring me here from my house)?” A furious Tina then said, “Tu tu kari karke mere se baat mat kar, woh aapki hai upbringing meri nhi (Don't talk to me in this language, this is your upbringing, not mine)." Archana said, “meri hai, meri hai (Yes, this is my upbringing).” She continued further and said, “Koi aisa karega toh rehpta maarne ka ulta (If someone does like this, he or she should be slapped).” Tina raised her voice and said, “Maar kar dikha (slap me, then).”

Reacting to the video, one person wrote, “Hey bhagwan, phir khaana… ab irritating lag raha hai dekhna sirf khana khana (Oh God, they are fighting over food again, it is getting irritated).” Another person commented, “Archana is not anyone's naukrani (servant) and she is right.” Other person wrote, “Archana is right. Harr baar kya chicken banakr do… Uss din toh muh uthaake bola tha shaleen ne tumhaare haath ka khana nhi khaunga (Why she should make chicken for him, one day he said he won't be having food made by Archana).”

