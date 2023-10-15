Bigg Boss 17 premiere live updates: Salman Khan set to welcome contestants, Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain on the list

Bigg Boss 17 premiere live updates: Salman Khan is back to host the new season of the popular reality show and has promised it will be not the same for everyone. He has said the contestants will be more explosive than a bomb this season which will require them to use their dil, dimaag aur dum (heart, brain and strength). Some never-heard-before rules are also expected to be introduced this year. Know all interesting updates about the grand premiere of the show scheduled on Sunday at 9 pm.

The tentative list of contestants includes all from actor Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui who had won Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp. Among others expected to enter the house are actors Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar. Some reports also indicate Priyanka Chopra's cousin Mannara Chopra might also be on the contestant list.

Unlike earlier seasons, the Bigg Boss 17 house doesn't boast of over-the-top lavish interiors and has a distinct vintage and gothic vibe to it. It also looks far more simpler with brick walls and stone floors defining the basic look of the house.

Salman Khan sports a cropper-hair look this time as he has been also shooting for his upcoming film Tiger 3. The show will air on Colors Monday to Friday at 10 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. It will also be available for live viewing on JioCinema.