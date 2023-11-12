Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan loses cool at Firoza Khan on Diwali Weekend Ka Vaar, Katrina Kaif holds him back. Watch

It's going to be a special and explosive Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 17 for more than one reasons. Firstly, host Salman Khan will be joined by his Tiger 3 co-star Katrina Kaif on the episode. Secondly, it'll be a special Diwali episode with firecrackers of its own kind. (Also Read: Tiger 3 movie review: Salman Khan's stardom goes underutilised in inconsistent but entertaining actioner)

Salman loses his calm

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 17

In a new promo released by Colors TV, Salman can be seen dressed in a beige kurta for the Diwali special Weekend Ka Vaar. However, he's seen shouting at contestant and rapper Firoza Khan aka Khanzadi. “Aapko sirf ladna jhagadna hai kya iss ghar mein?” (Do you only want to fight in this house?). As Khanzadi tries to explain herself, Salman intervenes and says, “Katrina aayi hui hain Diwali ke liye aur ghar mein ye sab chal raha hai” (Katrina is here for Diwali and all this is happening in the house).

Katrina holds back Salman

Katrina is seen standing next to Salman. She looks ravishing in a bright red sari and matching designer blouse. As Khanzadi keeps explaining herself to Salman, the host cuts her off again and says, “Yaar tu mujhe maaf kar de Khanzadi. Aapko kuchh baat samajh mein aa rahi hai jo main keh raha hu aapse? Line aur limit na cross karein iss ghar mein koi.” (Please just pardon me Khanzadi. Do you not get what I'm trying to say to you? No one in this house must cross their limit). A concerned Katrina is then seen holding a miffed Salman back.

About Tiger 3

Salman and Katrina have reunited for the third instalment in their popular spy thriller franchise that started with Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and continued with Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films and directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu today on the occasion of Diwali.

