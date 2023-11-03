Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan hints Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt could be ousted for breach of contract

Bigg Boss 17: Serious trouble is in store for contestants Ankita Lokhande, husband Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt over breach of contract. The promo for the upcoming Friday episode shows host Salman Khan returning to scold and school the contestants over their conduct in the house. He not just warns the trio over breach of contract but also lectures Isha Malviya for enjoying the importance she is getting on the show by exposing her entire life. Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande opens up on break up with Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain in a still from the Bigg Boss 17 promo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The promo opens with Salman Khan introducing rapper King as a special guest on the Friday episode. Soon, he takes the viewers into what's happening with the contestants locked inside the house.

Salman to Isha and Samarth over their relationship

Isha has been joined by her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar as well as current boyfriend Samarth Jurel on the show. Commenting on her conduct in the house, Salman tells Isha in the promo, “You are having fun, you are liking the importance. Ye jo importance hai wo fun hai, future mein jaake aapke liye bahut bhari padega. Is show par aakar apni puri life ko expose kardia (this fun will cost you heavily in future, you have exposed your entire life on this show).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shifting his focus to Samarth, Salman says, “Main aap hota to main pahle to is ghar mein aata hi nahi (if I would have been in your place, I wouldn't have come on the show at all). You guys are looking like fools.”

Salman to Ankita, Vicky, Neil over breach of contract

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salman reminds the contestants that they must have read the contract which has certain terms and conditions regarding their participation on the show. Questioning them over honouring the contract, he asks who among them had spoken to each other about their participation before coming on the show. Vicky Jain reveals that he had spoken to Neil Bhatt two days before entering the house. Salman then asks Ankita if she knew about their conversation and she replies that she learnt about it later.

Salman then asks, “Haan to jab aapko pata chal gya to iska matlab kya hua (so what does this mean now),” and goes on to ask Sana Raees Khan to explain its consequences. She says, “Ki viacom ke paas right hain unko nikaal dene ka ya further participation discontinue karne ka (it means that Viacom has a right to either oust them from the show or discontinue their further participation).”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON