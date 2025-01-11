Menu Explore
Bigg Boss 18 contestant Shrutika Arjun gets eliminated just days before grand finale, says: 'I've no regrets, I'm happy'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Jan 11, 2025 08:09 AM IST

Shrutika Arjun also spoke about her journey inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. She said that staying in the house made her stronger.

In a shock to fans, Bigg Boss 18 contestant Shrutika Arjun was eliminated from the reality show. The eviction took place just over a week before the grand finale of Bigg Boss 18. Shrutika was nominated alongside Chahaat Pandey and Rajat Dalal. (Also Read | Bigg Boss 18's Shrutika Arjun, Kashish Kapoor argue over loud chewing: ‘Sab muh khol ke khaate hain’)

Shrutika Arjun was a fan favourite on Bigg Boss 18.
Shrutika Arjun was a fan favourite on Bigg Boss 18.

Shrutika eliminated from Bigg Boss 18

In the latest episode, Chahat, Shrutika, and Rajat participated in a two-part task to determine who would leave the house. In the first round, all of them had to talk about their strengths and explain why they deserved to stay in the house.

In the next round, all three contestants were asked to reveal the weaknesses of their competitors. After that, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to decide if the eviction should be based on the votes received for the show or on a live audience's judgment.

They unanimously chose the latter. This led to Shrutika's elimination, which was based on the audience's votes. Her fellow contestant, Chum Darang, broke down in tears.

Shrutika says Bigg Boss 18 made her stronger

After her eviction, Shrutika spoke with India Forums about her journey in Bigg Boss. She said, “The house made me stronger. I've never travelled alone in my life. I've never even stayed alone for 24 hours without family or Arjun. And here it was three months, and that too without a phone, extreme.”

Shrutika says she has no regrets

"I broke down twice very badly, and it hit me a lot as everything piled up -- homesickness. I look very happy now. I was like, 'I've come out just a week before the finale. I put in hard work till this one week of finale, and now I'm out. I've no regrets, I'm happy'," she added.

About Bigg Boss 18

The Salman Khan-hosted reality show will air its finale on January 19. The current line-up of contestants in the show includes Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh and Chum Darang. Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 9.30 pm.

