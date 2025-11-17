Bigg Boss 19: Internet says Rohit Shetty gave ‘Weekend Ka Scar’, wants Salman Khan to return

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty replaced Salman Khan as host on this Weekend Ka Vaar, as the superstar was busy with his Dabangg Tour. Although the filmmaker has previously hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss, his recent appearance as host on Bigg Boss 19 has left the internet disappointed, with many saying that only Salman can host the show. Internet disappointed with Rohit Shetty as Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar host.

What happened on Weekend Ka Vaar

Weekend Ka Vaar saw Rohit addressing all the issues in the house, but not with the usual stern warnings or confrontations — instead, he handled them with a touch of humour. In fact, while he was calling out Gaurav for playing ‘fake’ in the house, Amaal began arguing in between and even jumped off his seat in anger to make his point. The housemates did not seem to care that the host was standing in front of them and continued fighting with each other in his presence.

While some defended Rohit, saying “at least he wasn’t biased,” others argued that only Salman could handle the housemates on Bigg Boss. One of the comments read, “This WKV was hella boring, watched it skipping parts and at an increased speed. Also, Amaal's charging and triggering at GK wouldn’t have happened if it were Salman instead of Rohit Shetty. No one can deny that the respect and the much-needed fear he instils can be matched by anybody.” Another wrote, “The aura bhai has, nobody can have it… Contestants genuinely respect him… otherwise contestants literally misbehave in front of RS or Farah and Karan.”

Another commented, “This should have been called Weekend ka scar. It was so bad and poorly done, it left some scars.” Another wrote, “The more others host, the more it is proved that SALMAN is the best host for the show…” Another wrote, “Want Bhaijaan to do this episode again.” Another comment read, “Really, they wouldn’t have been able to speak like this in front of Salman Khan.”

Family week in Bigg Boss 19

After Rohit Shetty announced no eviction on this Weekend Ka Vaar, the family week has now begun on the show. Kunickaa Sadanand’s son, Ayaan Lall, is the first family member to enter the Bigg Boss house. His entry left Kunickaa in tears. However, the mood later lightened as everyone joked around with him. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.