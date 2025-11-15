Search
Sat, Nov 15, 2025
Bigg Boss 19: After Amaal Mallik called his father Daboo a ‘failure’ he says, ‘Some people carry battles no one sees’

BySantanu Das
Published on: Nov 15, 2025 09:07 pm IST

Many weren't happy that Amaal Mallik brought up his father’s past setback to make a point on Bigg Boss 19. Check out what Daboo has now said.

Bigg Boss 19: A few days ago, the Bigg Boss 19 house turned into a full-blown debate arena as singer-composer Amaal Mallik and actor Gaurav Khanna clashed over nepotism. Amaal went as far as calling his father a “failure” and described himself as a product of “reverse nepotism.” Now, Amaal's father Daboo Mallik, has shared a cryptic post on his X account that ‘picture abhi baaki hai.’ (Also read: Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik roots for brother Amaal Mallik, urges fans to vote for him ‘more than once’)

Daboo Mallik talked about 'unseen battles' in a new post.

What Daboo shared

Taking to his X account, Daboo shared, “Some people carry battles no one sees. Just being there even on the hardest days, is a kind of courage most people never talk about . Picture Abhi Baaki Hai … Kaun Jeeta Kaun Haara … Meri Kahani Ab Shuru Hoti Hai … (The picture is still left, who won and who lost, my story starts now).”

Amaal's comments

In a previous episode, Amaal responded to Malti saying that his father had failed in life. He said, "Mere papa ko kabhi Anu Malik ka support mila he nahi, hum reverse nepotism ke product hain sir. Daboo Malik was a failure and I have no problem in admitting it. My father failed. (My father didn’t get any support from Anu Malik. We are a product of reverse nepotism).”

Amaal Mallik, son of music composer Daboo Malik and nephew of musician Anu Malik, made his debut as a composer in 2014 with Jai Ho, contributing three songs to the Salman Khan-starrer.

Hosted by Salman Khan, this season of Bigg Boss follows the theme of Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, which gives the housemates more decision-making power than Bigg Boss himself. It streams every day at 9 PM on JioCinema and airs at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.

