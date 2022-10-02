Bigg Boss fans make 'Kashmera shakal dekh apni' trend on Twitter after she voices support for Sajid Khan

Bigg Boss viewers and people in general are mighty unhappy with the entry of Sajid Khan on the 16th season of the show as contestant. On the premiere episode on Saturday, Sajid was introduced as the final contestant on the show, making this his first public appearance since the sexual harassment accusations against him during India's MeToo movement in 2018. (Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan talks about being kicked out of Housefull franchise)

After his arrival and despite his refusal to address the controversy, Kashmera Shah wrote a message of support for him. “Just saw #BiggBoss on @justvoot and must say I loved the line up. There are a few early favorites but I have to admit that #SajidKhan s candid honesty touched my heart waiting to see him more good advice by sister #farahkhan @ColorsTV ##BB16,” she wrote in a tweet. Fans of the show were disappointed with her tweet, calling her a fake feminist.

A few people also dug out an old video of Kashmera when she appeared on Bigg Boss 15 as guest and thrashed Karan Kundrra for getting possessive about his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. She told him, “Shakal dekhi hai (Have you even seen your face).” Fans caught on this line and started trending 'Kashmera Shakal Dekh Apni'on Twitter.

“The purpose of trend is to show the hypocrisy when she said someone about feminism inside the show last year but now openly supporting a person being accused for molestation by 9+ women .. like seriously why such double (standards),” explained a Twitter user. “Some people and some things needs to be called out. For being a pseudo feminist & hypocrite you are,” wrote another person. “Women like @kashmerashah are a stigma in the name of women. This is the woman who become a feminist for her own benefit. They don't care about the welfare of women. For money, they can even praise a men who is held of 9 #Metoo allegations,” commented another.

Sajid was accused of molestation and rape by nine women during the Indian MeToo movement. It resulted in a one-year suspension from the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association and ouster for his movie Housefull 4.

Sajid recently announced his comeback as a director with his movie 100%, starring John Abraham and Shehnaaz Gill.

