Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Manju Pavagada wins show, walks home with 53 lakh

Actor-comedian Manju Pavagada has been announced as the winner of season 8 of Bigg Boss Kannada. Manju took home the trophy and a cash prize of ₹53 lakh on Sunday during the grand finale.

Manju dedicated the victory to the team of Majaa Bharatha, the film which got him into the limelight. Before making a mark in the film industry, he used to work at a petrol pump.

Manju Pavagada was the third contestant to earn the ticket to the grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. He made his presence felt as a true entertainer and his stay in the house was nothing short of a roller-coaster ride.

Known for his share of his fights and arguments, Manju won the love of audiences by standing up for himself and his close friends inside the house. He was constantly linked with Divya Suresh and their bond was one of the highlights of the show and created a buzz among the viewers. Even though rumours emerged that they were seeing each other, they went on to become good friends.

Manju was applauded for his captainship quite a few times by the show’s host Kichcha Sudeep. He was made the captain of the house twice and he was also appreciated for his constant support to his teammates in different tasks.

