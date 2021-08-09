Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Manju Pavagada wins show, walks home with 53 lakh
tv

Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Manju Pavagada wins show, walks home with 53 lakh

Manju Pavagada won the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 trophy. He took home prize money of ₹53 lakh.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Manju Pavagada won Bigg Boss Kannada 8.

Actor-comedian Manju Pavagada has been announced as the winner of season 8 of Bigg Boss Kannada. Manju took home the trophy and a cash prize of 53 lakh on Sunday during the grand finale.

Manju dedicated the victory to the team of Majaa Bharatha, the film which got him into the limelight. Before making a mark in the film industry, he used to work at a petrol pump.

Manju Pavagada was the third contestant to earn the ticket to the grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. He made his presence felt as a true entertainer and his stay in the house was nothing short of a roller-coaster ride.

Known for his share of his fights and arguments, Manju won the love of audiences by standing up for himself and his close friends inside the house. He was constantly linked with Divya Suresh and their bond was one of the highlights of the show and created a buzz among the viewers. Even though rumours emerged that they were seeing each other, they went on to become good friends.

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra says his first film was shelved, director went on to work with ‘bigger actor’

Manju was applauded for his captainship quite a few times by the show’s host Kichcha Sudeep. He was made the captain of the house twice and he was also appreciated for his constant support to his teammates in different tasks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

This animal dispensary in Chennai is saving hundreds of stray, abused animals

Woman screams after seeing ‘flying baby’. But wait, there's a twist

This little girl in a playground is an exact representation of Monday blues

The rebirth of Shaheed Minar
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live
Shahid Kapoor
Quit India movement
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Anupam Shyam
August 2021 festivals
Nagasaki Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP