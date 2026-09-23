Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 contestant Renu Sudhi in ICU after 5 rounds of chemotherapy; friend Sarika KB gives health update

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 contestant Reshma P Thankachen, better known as Renu Sudhi, is in the ICU following five rounds of chemotherapy. Her friend and fellow contestant on BBM7, Sarika KB, posted a video to give a health update on Renu. This comes days after Renu had hoped that she was crossing the finish line when it came to chemo.

Sarika KB says Renu Sudhi in ICU

Renu Sudhi revealed a few days ago that she would be undergoing chemotherapy for the fifth time.

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Content creator and anchor Sarika took to Instagram to post a video about Renu and share a health update with fans. Revealing that Renu’s health deteriorated following five rounds of chemo, she stated that her sister called to inform her that she is currently admitted to the ICU at the Government Medical College in Kottayam.

“Reality is often bitter, and I am here to tell you about a bitter reality. The condition of my dear friend Renu is very, very bad. She is in a critical condition. Her platelet count has dropped drastically. She has been admitted to the hospital,” said Sarika. She also claimed that Renu would ‘jump up to make videos’ after taking rest post chemo, but her fifth session seemed to take a toll on her.

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{{^usCountry}} “The doctor has said that Renu cannot withstand another round of chemotherapy, and that the hospital authorities cannot take such a risk,” she further divulged, adding that a PICC line has been attached to her body as she’s unable to eat. Sarika ended the video asking fans to pray for Renu’s recovery. Know all about Renu Sudhi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The doctor has said that Renu cannot withstand another round of chemotherapy, and that the hospital authorities cannot take such a risk,” she further divulged, adding that a PICC line has been attached to her body as she’s unable to eat. Sarika ended the video asking fans to pray for Renu’s recovery. Know all about Renu Sudhi {{/usCountry}}

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Renu is the wife of comedian and mimicry artist Kollam Sudhi, who died in a road accident in June 2023. The couple have a son together, Rithul, and Kollam had Rahul from a previous marriage. Renu revealed in June 2026 that she was diagnosed with breast cancer, stating that she first noticed a lump in her breast when she was just 15.

“When I learned about the illness, my first thought was, ‘Oh God, why did you do this to me?’ It is true that before a disease strikes, many premonitions enter our minds. I felt in my heart that something (bad) was coming. Ultimately, everything is destiny. There is no point in blaming God. I believe in fate,” she said, talking about first finding a lump at 15, being widowed at 32 and being diagnosed with cancer by 34.

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Just a few days ago, Renu had posted a video on her Instagram, writing that she was undergoing chemo for the fifth time. “5th chemo before my last chemo #renusudhi,” read her caption. She also included family moments in the video.