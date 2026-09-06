Bigg Boss Tamil 10: YouTuber who alleged legal notice from team Toxic evicted on stage, says ‘thanks for the hate’

Season 10 of Bigg Boss Tamil, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, will premiere on the evening of September 6. But before the show airs, news has leaked that some of the contestants were evicted on stage even before they could enter the house. One of them is a YouTuber who recently called out the Toxic team for allegedly sending him a legal notice over his review.

Bigg Boss Tamil 10 to see evictions on day 1?

Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Vijay Sethupathi returns as the host on the reality show.

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YouTuber Prashanth Rangaswamy hinted at his entry on BB Tamil on September 4 on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Good things will happen! Om!” Late on Saturday, September 5, he hinted at no longer being on the show, writing, “Thank you, Muruga! Om!” Soon, news leaked that among the contestants evicted even before entering the house in BB Tamil’s new format, Prashanth was voted out.

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{{^usCountry}} “Thank you for all the love and the hate. Now back to work! No regrets or disappointments! It is what it is!” he wrote on X after news of his eviction gained momentum. Actor Sanam Shetty, who was on BB Tamil 4, spoke out in his support and commented, “Sorry to hear Prashant! You would have made a fantastic contestant. Hope you are recalled as wildcard.” An X user also defended him against trolls, writing, “We don’t know what really happened on that stage. Let people laugh if they want—because you were the one standing on that stage after all those years of effort, while many of those commenting were only watching from outside.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Thank you for all the love and the hate. Now back to work! No regrets or disappointments! It is what it is!” he wrote on X after news of his eviction gained momentum. Actor Sanam Shetty, who was on BB Tamil 4, spoke out in his support and commented, “Sorry to hear Prashant! You would have made a fantastic contestant. Hope you are recalled as wildcard.” An X user also defended him against trolls, writing, “We don’t know what really happened on that stage. Let people laugh if they want—because you were the one standing on that stage after all those years of effort, while many of those commenting were only watching from outside.” {{/usCountry}}

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Apart from Prashanth, a few other names are doing the rounds as contestants who were evicted on stage before they could even enter the BB Tamil house. The YouTuber recently made news when he claimed to have received a legal notice from Team Toxic over his review of Geetu Mohandas and Yash's film. He wrote on X, “Got legal notice from @TheNameIsYash and @KvnProductions for #Toxic review. I thought he is all macho in real life as well. Looks like he is just another rich and influential person!”

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About Bigg Boss Tamil 10

A pre-show titled Bigg Boss – The Common Man was held to select some of the contestants entering BB Tamil 10. Maya S Krishnan hosted it, and former contestants Oviya, Aari Arujunan, and Raju Jeyamohan served as judges. While a tentative list of contestants has been circulating on social media, Prashanth’s eviction has kept things unpredictable. The final list of contestants has yet to be revealed.

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The theme for this year’s show is Carnivizha (carnival vibe), and live voting capabilities have been extended to the audience outside India in Singapore, the UK, and Canada. The premiere episode will kick off at 6 PM on Star Vijay and JioHotstar. The Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada editions of the show, hosted by Salman Khan, Nagarjuna, Mohanlal, and Kichcha Sudeep, will also be launched on Sunday evening.