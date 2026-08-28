Another YouTuber claims to have received legal notice from team Toxic for review; slams Yash as ‘another rich person’
After a YouTuber claimed to have received a legal notice from the team of Toxic over their review, another YouTuber made the same claim on social media.
Before Geetu Mohandas and Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups hit screens this Wednesday, the film’s team approached a Bengaluru court. They received a temporary interim injunction prohibiting any false or defamatory content against the film. Since its release, a YouTuber claimed to have been hit with a legal notice following the court order. Now, another YouTuber has also made similar claims. (Also Read: YouTuber receives legal notice following court order from team Toxic over his review; video yet to be taken down)
Another YouTuber claims receiving legal notice from team Toxic
On Thursday, a YouTuber named Suraj Kumar posted a screenshot of an email he received from Bengaluru-based film Aiplex Software Private Limited. The screenshot showed an authorisation letter from the makers of Toxic for the firm to enforce the court order on their behalf. Now, another YouTuber named Prashanth Rangaswamy, who did a ‘Murugal Roast’of the film in his review, has made similar claims.
“Got legal notice from @TheNameIsYash and @KvnProductions for #Toxic review. I thought he is all macho in real life as well. Looks like he is just another rich and influential person!” wrote Prashanth on X, slamming Yash. He did not post a screenshot of the legal notice, like Suraj did, and HT couldn’t independently verify his claim. At the time of writing, the video of his Toxic review was still available for viewing.
Deep Dive
This is not the first time a film’s team has employed Aiplex for such services or approached the court for such orders. In the past, big-ticket Telugu and Kannada films have employed this tactic and obtained orders to disable reviews on BookMyShow, much like team Toxic has now. In the past, Telugu YouTuber Sushant, who runs the channel Barbell Pitch Meetings, accused Aiplex and filmmakers of misusing copyright strikes and legal notices to temporarily suppress critical reviews during crucial opening weekends.
What does the court order say?
According to PTI, a Bengaluru court on August 22 passed an ex parte temporary injunction restraining the publication or circulation of any false or defamatory content against Toxic. The suit also includes a 'John Doe' defendant, representing unknown persons. The court has said that this temporary injunction order shall remain in force only till the next date of hearing, which is September 28. The order cannot be used for any other purpose except for which it is granted. Should the plaintiff fail to abide by the conditions, the temporary injunction may be vacated.
Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP, respectively. It stars Yash in dual roles, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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