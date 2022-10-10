Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Kamal Haasan returns as host, GP Muthu and Shivin Ganesan enter the house among 20 contestants

The sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil went on air on Sunday. Actor Kamal Haasan returned as the host of the show for the sixth time in a row. After giving the audience a virtual tour of the lavish house, Kamal welcomed 20 contestants to the show. Also read: Bigg Boss Tamil 6 teaser

After weeks of speculations, the final 20 contestants who entered the house are GP Muthu, Rachita Mahalakshmi, Mohammed Azeem, Asal Kolar, Shivin Ganesan, Robert, Sherina, Nivashini, Ram Ramasamy, Janani, Arya Dinesh, Amudhavanan, VJ Maheshwari, Kathiravan, Ayesha, Manikandan, Shanti Arvind, Vikraman, Quincy Stalin and Dhanalakshmi.

Among the contestants, GP Muthu was received with much fanfare. A social media star who gained popularity via his Tik Tok videos during the lockdown, Muthu already has a huge fanbase on social media.

Shivin Ganesan is the second transwoman on the show after last year. Shivin is the winner of Miss Trans Star India 2021. She represented India in Miss Trans Star International 2022 in Spain. Among the 20 contestants, over half a dozen of are television actors.

When the show was launched in 2017 with Kamal as its host, it attracted the wrath of some fringe groups who were against the show, citing that it affects Tamil culture. Soon after the protests, Kamal said in a media interaction that Bigg Boss is as necessary as the sport of cricket in India.

“I’m not answerable to the people who filed the complaint. I’m not worried about the case. I have immense faith in law and in our government. I don’t think Bigg Boss is tarnishing Tamil culture. I have done kissing scenes in the past. Perhaps, they are seeking my arrest late,” Kamal said. He went on to add that the fringe group hasn’t watched any similar shows that are being aired for over a decade on Indian television.

