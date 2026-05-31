Bigg Boss Tamil's Julie reveals she suffered miscarriage due to trolling by TVK supporters: ‘Vijay anna is responsible’

Actor and former nurse Julie, aka Marie Juliana, who rose to fame during the 2017 pro-Jallikattu protests, has filed a police complaint in Chennai alleging trolling and character assassination. The Bigg Boss Tamil contestant revealed that she suffered a miscarriage due to the trolling she allegedly faced from actor and Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay fans and his party Thamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) supporters.

Julie reveals she suffered miscarriage due to trolling

Julie, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss Tamil, claimed she was targeted for her political leanings.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

An emotional Julie spoke about approaching the police in March over trolling and filed a complaint against eight people. She claimed to have received a notice stating that it falls under civil, not criminal, defamation. The actor also remarked on why she doesn’t know why the notice was sent to her after the regime change from DMK to TVK. She alleged that after that, allegations of a ₹15 lakh kidney scam against her surfaced.

She said, “They created a perfect story, screenplay, direction and narration for this,” alleging that a TVK supporter and an advocate were behind these claims. Julie then said, “We lost our baby. I had just gotten married, and we lost our first baby. My child died due to severe mental anguish caused by online harassment. I could use this for sympathy, but my point is that defamatory and derogatory remarks are being made about my husband and me. Just because a woman speaks about TVK, you ruin her name without a conscience…I have nothing to say.”

Julie blames Vijay for her issues

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Julie also added, “People say that Vijay anna became CM through Instagram. Instead of orchestrating attacks against those who speak against his people, shouldn’t he focus on doing something for the public?” When a reporter pointed out that the DMK was in power when she filed the complaint as elections took place in April and Vijay took charge in May, she said, “I did file the complaint during the DMK regime, but I filed it during the election time. But now that another government has come into power, shouldn’t they take responsibility?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Julie also added, “People say that Vijay anna became CM through Instagram. Instead of orchestrating attacks against those who speak against his people, shouldn’t he focus on doing something for the public?” When a reporter pointed out that the DMK was in power when she filed the complaint as elections took place in April and Vijay took charge in May, she said, “I did file the complaint during the DMK regime, but I filed it during the election time. But now that another government has come into power, shouldn’t they take responsibility?” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} She alleged that her complaint wasn’t being taken seriously because the eight people she accused were TVK supporters. “Vijay anna is responsible for me losing my child,” she said emotionally at the conference, adding, “He might not have done it directly. But if he had said just one word and asked them to back off, I wouldn’t have lost what I lost today.” However, the reporters questioned her about why she was linking TVK supporters and Vijay to anonymous accounts, asking why she hadn’t spoken up when DMK was in power. “I am speaking because this happened to me now,” she said. Ambika criticises Julie for her statement {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She alleged that her complaint wasn’t being taken seriously because the eight people she accused were TVK supporters. “Vijay anna is responsible for me losing my child,” she said emotionally at the conference, adding, “He might not have done it directly. But if he had said just one word and asked them to back off, I wouldn’t have lost what I lost today.” However, the reporters questioned her about why she was linking TVK supporters and Vijay to anonymous accounts, asking why she hadn’t spoken up when DMK was in power. “I am speaking because this happened to me now,” she said. Ambika criticises Julie for her statement {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Veteran actor Ambika, who acted in numerous South Indian films reacted to Julie’s statement on social media. She wrote, “juli feel really bad abt pregnancy. but the statement? very unethical. ur health problem? how can our cm be the reason. so bad to say that. U were so rude & used very bad language (disrespect). when we hve a CM or PM even if the person is 20 or 99 we respect the position,” she wrote.

juli feel really bad abt pregnancy.but the statement?very unethical .ur health problem?how can our cm be the https://t.co/cuATQX6NBC bad to say that. U were so rude & used very bad language( disrespect).when we hve a CM or PM evenif the person is 20 or 99 we respect the position. — Actress Ambika (@ActressAmbika) May 31, 2026

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vijay's fans also questioned her on social media as to why she was blaming them for her miscarriage. Julie married Mohamed Ikreem in January this year. She became a household name after Bigg Boss Tamil (2017), and later also participated in Bigg Boss Ultimate (2022). She has hosted shows such as Odi Vilayadu Paapa and acted in Tamil films such as Naan Sirithal (2020).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON