Bigg Boss Telugu 5 with Nagarjuna as host launched, 18 contestants in the show

Bigg Boss Telugu's fifth season was launched with much fanfare on Sunday. The show will be hosted by actor Nagarjuna. This will be his third stint as host.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 12:06 PM IST
Nagarjuna will host Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

The fifth season of Bigg Boss Telugu went on air on Sunday. Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna returned as the host of the show for the third time in a row. The first and second seasons of the show were hosted by actors Jr. NTR and Nani respectively.

After weeks of speculations, the final 18 contestants who entered the house include Siri Hanumanth, Anchor Ravi, Vishwa, Sarayu, Nataraj, Anee, Lobo, Maanas, Umadevi, Jessie, Priyanka Singh, VJ Sunny, RJ Kajal, Shanmukh, Priya, Shwetha Varma, Sreerama Chandra, Lahari Shari and Hamida.

The contestants of the fifth season, like every other season, are part of various entertainment fields. From TV film and TV actors to dance choreographer and Youtuber stars are part of the show.

(From left) Sarayu Vishwa Umadevi Maanas Swetaa and Kajal.
(From left) Anee, Lobo, Priya and Jessie.
(From left) Siri, Sunny, Lahari and Sreerama Chandra.

Nagarjuna, who has been hosting the show for the last two seasons, said in a statement, “The last few months have been tough and challenging for everyone and with this show, our endeavour is to bring joy and happiness in the lives of our fans with best-in-class entertainment. As an artist, I am looking forward to representing and bringing forward the true feelings of the contestants so that the viewers can understand them better. I am happy to be a part of a show that is fulfilling; entertaining every member of the family.”

The show will go on for 100 days. It will be aired Monday to Friday from 10 pm and on Saturday and Sunday it will be telecast at 9 pm with Nagarjuna making an appearance.

