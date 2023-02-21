'Black masculinity isn't defined by you...', Boyce Watkins slammed for remark on Jonathan Majors

Actor Jonathan Majors has sparked controversy with a recent photoshoot for Ebony Magazine. The cover photo featured Jonathan shirtless as he showed off his toned body. He wore blue denim jeans and a pink fur coat. He sat on a pink sofa and made a pout while looking into the camera. He completed his look with a locket around his neck with red cap. The images prompted author Boyce Watkins to express concerns about how Hollywood portrays Black men and their masculinity. Fans slammed Boyce's idea of ‘masculinity’ and ‘gender.' Many celebrities also reacted to his interpretation. (Also read: Is Paul Rudd not a part of Friends WhatsApp group ? Actor reacts)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Boyce shared the picture of Jonathan from his photoshoot on Twitter, and wrote, “Ladies, this is how Hollywood defines black masculinity. That's why so many of your men are defeated and weak.” Editor Alisha Grauso commented, “Your inferiority complex is showing.” David Josef Volodzko wrote, “Pretty sure zero ladies out there look at Jonathan Majors and think defeated and weak. or for that matter at Ebony magazine cover and think Hollywood." Author-speaker Taylor Lianne Chandler commented, “How someone dressed doesn't make them weak as a man. Sad that you judge others like that.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many celebrities came in support of Jonathan in the comment section. One of them, Ethan Anderton wrote, “You're such a fragile boy. Jonathan Majors could crush your skull between his thighs.” Actor D.Russo commented, “This is the kind of nonsense you tweet when you have #LittleDickEnergy.”

Reacting to the post, one of Jonathan's fan commented, “Black masculinity is defined by each individual. Not Hollywood, Not you (Boyce).” Another fan wrote, “Bro there is nothing feminine about this picture, only pure pounding masculinity.” Other fan commented, “This is entirely a YOU problem, my man. If you're so fragile that you can't handle even the slightest bit of flamboyance or campness in a man who is secure in his own masculinity, then that's entirely to do with how insecure you are about yours. He looks great here.” “He's shirtless and in jeans I don't know how could you get more masculine”, added one.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Jonathan spent time with actor Ranveer Singh at NBA game. He saw release of his latest movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 6. He has appeared in several television shows such as When We Rise, Saturday Night Live, and Loki.