Bliss Poureetezadi's chaotic journey in Love is Blind, from love triangle to finding true love

Love Is Blind star Bliss Poureetezadi has had a wild ride on the Netflix dating show. From finding herself in the middle of a love triangle to getting engaged outside of the pods, Poureetezadi has experienced it all. In a recent interview with Vulture, she reflects on her time on the show and what she has learned about love and relationships.

The love triangle

Poureetezadi entered the pods with no expectations, but soon found herself in a chaotic situation involving Zack Goytowski, Irina Solomonova, and birthday cupcakes. Goytowski eventually proposed to Solomonova, who was dubbed this season’s villain by the internet, until they ended things during an awkward honeymoon in Mexico. Goytowski was longing to be reunited with Poureetezadi, and Solomonova was longing to be with … her best friend’s fiancé (but that’s for another time). Then, in a Love Is Blind first, Goytowski and Poureetezadi started dating back in Seattle and got engaged — outside of the pods.

When asked how she and Irina handled dating the same person in the pods, Poureetezadi revealed that they didn’t really talk. “I really drew a lot of boundaries with Irina. I had that conversation about Zack with her multiple times, like, ‘Let’s just not talk about this. This isn’t serving either of us. You do your thing, I’ll do mine.’ I’m not into competition. I’m never going to compete for a man, that’s just not my vibe. And it’s not how I approached this experience.”

Poureetezadi also reflected on how her impression of Zack changed when he chose Irina. “I think it was a fear-based decision, and we’ve all made decisions from that place. It didn’t change my perception of him at all. I still thought he was an absolutely respectable person.”

The breakup

Despite feeling a connection with Goytowski, Poureetezadi was surprised when he ended things with her. “I knew he was my person. I knew that in my soul. When he ended things, I was surprised. Obviously, I was hurt, but I had so much peace with it. What is meant for me is meant for me.”

Poureetezadi also shared that she didn’t prepare for the possibility of a breakup. “I went in like, ‘I am gonna show up and I’m just gonna do this.’ I didn’t want to overly plan for it because I felt like it wouldn’t be authentic. I didn’t expect to fall in love.”

The reunion

When Goytowski returned from Mexico and reached out to Poureetezadi, she was initially nervous about seeing him in real life. “I fell in love with this person in the pods without seeing them. It was a reveal moment for me in a lot of ways. I was so nervous it was in public. But when we saw each other our eyes just locked. It was this intense chemistry, like truly the most bizarre thing.”

Despite the intense chemistry, Poureetezadi took the time to consider whether getting back together with Goytowski was the right decision. “He was always so honest with me in the pods. I felt so safe with him. I really, really felt like I knew this person.”

Bliss and owls

In the interview, Poureetezadi also shared her love for owls and how they have played a role in her life. “Owls are such majestic creatures. They have this aura of wisdom and grace. When I was going through a tough time in my life, I would always see owls, and it gave me a sense of comfort and hope. Owls represent the idea of being able to see beyond the surface and truly understanding what’s happening beneath the surface.”

Poureetezadi’s time on Love Is Blind has been a rollercoaster ride, but she has come out of it with a better understanding of herself and what she wants in a relationship. Her story is a testament to the fact that love is unpredictable and can come from unexpected places. As she continues on her journey, we can’t wait to see what the future holds for Bliss Poureetezadi.

