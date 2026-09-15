Brandi Glanville GoFundMe: RHOBH alum breaks down as Real Housewives stars donate for her treatment, ‘I’m embarrassed’

Brandi Glanville broke down over a GoFundMe campaign launched by her friend to cover her ongoing medical expenses. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has been battling a medical condition for more than two years, which has caused facial disfigurement.

Brandi Glanville GoFundMe: RHOBH alum breaks down as Real Housewives stars donate for her treatment (GoFundMe)

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Brandi has spent more than $113,000 on various treatments in an effort to treat the condition, per US Magazine. Doctors initially believed that she had a parasite, the reality TV star recently shared via Instagram that she had “highly resistant ESBL Klebsiella and Enterobacter with biofilm, Coccidioidomycosis (Valley Fever), Demodex dermatitis and Mononucleosis.”

“I’m on all of this crazy medication, [and] even with my insurance, it’s $7,000 a week. Then, I have creditors calling me all day,” Brandi, 53, revealed on the Friday, September 11, episode of her ‘Unfiltered’ podcast, sharing an update on health. “[My friend], Gina, started a GoFundMe for me. I’m embarrassed, honestly, ‘cause I don’t like to ask for help.”

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{{^usCountry}} Brandi was initially reluctant to take Gina’s assistance, but her friend told her that she “had no choice” if she wanted to cover the medical bills. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brandi was initially reluctant to take Gina’s assistance, but her friend told her that she “had no choice” if she wanted to cover the medical bills. {{/usCountry}}

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“If I stop paying, I won’t get my medication and then I won’t make any progress,” Brandi explained through tears. “Right now, I paid half and I still owe them. I’m just, like, I’m spent. I don’t want anyone to see it, but I don’t know what to do.”

Brandi’s podcast co-host, James Maas, stressed that the GoFundMe should not be considered embarrassing at all.

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“What’s embarrassing is the whole medical system and the fact that you were allowed, when you have health insurance, to pay all of this money to doctors that they’ve referred you that have made you feel at times like killing yourself or self-mutilating because there was no other option,” James, 33, said. “You need a GoFundMe. You’re the last person that wants to ask for help. When you don’t even have money … you’ll take me out to a fancy dinner or something like that.”

“You’re just the most giving person and you don’t want to take anything from anyone even before this,” he added.

Brandi said that it is difficult that she allegedly “can’t work” due to her condition.

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“I feel like a loser,” she added through tears. “I feel like I definitely hit rock bottom, and I’m embarrassed. I just never thought I would do this. … Gina did it for me. I know, like, she’s looking out for me.”

Brandi Glanville GoFundMe

The GoFundMe for Brandi says that doctors have also identified a fungal ball in her face, which needs to be removed.

Brandi has been getting GoFundMe donations from Real Housewives stars, TMZ reported. Kyle Richards reportedly contributed $500, while Claudia Jordan and longtime friend James Maas each donated $100. Camille Grammer, who starred alongside Brandi on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, donated $200.

“Her treatment plan requires months of daily IV medication through a PICC line, and she is expected to remain on treatment for at least 4–6 months, possibly longer depending on how her body responds,” says the page.

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“And the IV treatment is only part of what lies ahead. Brandi has multiple procedures and surgeries ahead of her. She needs the fungal ball removed from her face, old metal dental work removed and her breast implants removed as part of the treatment plan recommended by her doctors,” it adds.

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It adds that Brandi is very “independent” and that seeking help is “not easy” for her.

“Brandi has decided to begin sharing some of the most difficult and vulnerable moments from the past few years including what happened before she finally received answers and what her life looks like now. Some of these videos are hard to watch. She doesn't have glam, she doesn't feel good and she isn't trying to look good for a camera. She's showing what being this sick has actually looked like.” says the page.

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It adds, “Right now, her focus needs to be on getting through treatment, undergoing the surgeries she needs and getting her health and her life back.”

The fundraiser clarified that the money raised with “help Brandi with her ongoing IV treatments, medications, medical and specialist expenses, upcoming surgeries and procedures, necessary dental treatment, insurance costs and basic living expenses while she is unable to work normally.”

At the time of writing this article, $17,706 had been raised of the $28K goal.