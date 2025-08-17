Brandi Glanville says severe face burns left her broke and 'feeling like a loser'

Former reality TV star Brandi Glanville, who recently shocked fans after showing burns all over her face from at-home chemical treatment, has revealed that the debilitating face "parasite" has left her in financial ruin. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has called herself a “hopeful wreck” who wants her old life back.(X/BrandiGlanville)

“I’m paying the minimum on my credit cards. I’ve exhausted my savings,” she told Us Weekly in an interview, adding that the whole experience has left her feeling like a loser.

“At my age, I feel like such a loser in a way, because I was taking care of everything. I was together. I had great credit. Now I’m scared about every little thing," she said. The 52-year-old has claimed that she has spent $130,000 on medical bills since her facial disfigurement began last year.

I was sleeping until 5 PM, I couldn't get out of bed. Everything ached — at one point, I couldn't move my neck. I couldn't get out of bed for four hours. And I'm just like, 'This is not an existence,'" she said.

The former model said she first noticed swelling in her face back in July 2024, which she believed was brought on by stress. She then shared a video explaining why she chose to put hair removal on her face, which left her with burns on her face.

“I was just going down every rabbit hole, and my face loved exfoliation. It was like, ‘OK, I’m gonna get whatever this is out'. So I would exfoliate, like, five times a day, and I wouldn’t even put moisturiser on, and it was back to oily — and I never had oily skin. If Nair dissolves hair, maybe, it’ll dissolve whatever’s in my skin," she said.

She clarified that the hair-removal cream hadn’t actually harmed her skin as much as it appeared, explaining that while it looked like her face was burned, it was really just “a little bit pink.”