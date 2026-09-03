Erin Piacenti GoFundMe: Times Square victim had welcomed first child Madison 5 months ago, ‘Incredibly loving mother’

A GoFundMe has been launched for Erin Piacenti, a 32-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed in an attack in Times Square. Erin, a vice president at Bank of America, had welcomed a baby girl with her husband just five months ago, according to the fundraiser. Erin Piacenti GoFundMe: Times Square victim had welcomed first child Madison 5 months ago (GoFundMe)

Piacenti had recently celebrated her second wedding anniversary with her husband Frank. They had bought their first home in Chester, New Jersey in September 2025, according to People.

The alleged attacker was identified as Pamela Cisneros, 49, of Queens, New York. NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch called it “a random and unprovoked attack."

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Officers shot the suspect as she advanced toward them with two knives. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Erin Piacenti GoFundMe The GoFundMe says Erin was killed “in a random, senseless, and unprovoked attack”.

“Five months earlier, Erin and her husband, Frank, had welcomed their first child, Madison. Becoming a mother was Erin's lifelong ambition, and Madison gave her the greatest possible joy. August 31 was Erin's first day returning to work after her maternity leave,” it says.

“Erin's life was defined not by the circumstances of her death, but instead by the way she lived. Erin was deeply devoted to her family and friends, exceptionally bright and accomplished, and was someone who brought warmth and energy to the people around her,” it adds.

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The page says that Erin’s career accomplishments speak just a small portion of who she was, and describes her as “a thoughtful daughter and sister, a loyal friend, a devoted partner and companion in every aspect of Frank's life, and, most recently, an incredibly loving mother to Madison.”

“Erin and Frank celebrated their second wedding anniversary this summer, had just returned from a family road trip upon her passing, and were preparing to build a life together with their new daughter. That life changed incomprehensibly in an instant,” it continues.

The fundraiser was launched to support Madison as she grows up.

“Funds raised will be dedicated to supporting Madison as she grows up surrounded by the family, friends, stories, and memories that will allow her to know just how remarkable her mother was,” the page says.