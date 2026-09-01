Pamela Cisneros family: Times Square stabbing suspect's brother speaks out - Was she suffering from bipolar disorder?
Pamela Cisneros, who had a long history of mental health challenges, fatally stabbed two people near Times Square.
Pamela Cisneros, who stabbed two persons near Times Square, had a long history of mental health issues. Following her death in the tragic incident, her shocked brother stated on Tuesday that there were no indications she would resort to such violent behavior.
Cisneros, 49, appeared to lead an ordinary life in the days leading up to the fatal stabbing of a woman and the serious injury of a man during a frightening random assault on Monday, according to her brother, Patrick Peralta, 59.
Pamela Cisneros's brother speaks out after her tragic death
Speaking to the NY Post, the suspect's brother said, “She never showed any aggressiveness or being violent. I don’t know what happened."
Deep Dive
A startling video captures NYPD officers confronting Cisneros, who was still holding two knives, following two assaults near West 41st Street and Seventh Avenue at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
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The footage reveals that officers initially attempted to subdue her with stun guns, but their efforts were in vain as she began to swing her arms wildly, one knife in each hand. The officers then resorted to using their firearms when she advanced towards them.
"During the encounter, she told the officers, 'I'm not dropping anything. I would rather kill both of you.' She repeated, 'I will kill you,'" stated Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch on Monday.
Cisneros succumbed to her injuries at Bellevue Hospital, according to officials.
Times Square stabbing victims
The man who sustained stab wounds is currently in stable condition at the hospital, according to officers. Police sources indicated that he was accompanied by his wife and had been visiting their son residing in Brooklyn.
The couple was returning home when the incident occurred. Sources reported that he had no association with Cisneros and that there was no previous confrontation prior to the attack.
Pamela Cisneros attempted suicide in past: ‘I think bipolar’
Peralta mentioned that he first heard about the troubling event through the news, initially dismissing it as typical New York nonsense. He expressed disbelief that it was his sister until he viewed images from the confrontation.
Peralta stated that Cisneros had attempted suicide at approximately 19 years of age and had been diagnosed with a mental health condition.
“I think bipolar, but I don’t know what else was going on,” he stated, emphasizing that she received monthly injections as part of her treatment.
“I think maybe she stopped the injection she was getting and that caused her to act the way she was.”
‘There was no sign something was wrong’, says brother
Peralta mentioned that the last occasion he saw his distressed sister was in August during their stepfather's birthday celebration. He noted that she frequently visited their mother, but had recently ceased these visits.
“There was no sign something was wrong,” he remarked. “Last week she stopped coming to see my mother. We called, she said she was fine on Saturday.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More