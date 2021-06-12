BTS fans hope Bangtan Boys appear in Hospital Playlist 2 after PD expresses his wish to work with them

Hospital Playlist 2 is set to premiere next week. Ahead of its premiere, the show's production director Shin Won-ho has expressed his wish to work with BTS members in a K-drama.

The K-drama stars Jo Jung-suk, Jung Kyung-ho, Yoo Yeon-seok, Jeon Mi-do, and Kim Dae-myung. The actors play five doctors who met in their medical school and have been friends since. The first season premiered in 2020. The first season featured a few BTS references.

During a recent press event, Shin Won-ho was asked which actor he's keen on working with next. The filmmaker named BTS. According to a Twitter handle @BTSV_Buzz, the director said, "I'm most interested in BTS. There are members who can act. If you have time please contact me." BTS is no stranger to K-dramas and acting. Member Jin has a degree in acting. Member V has starred in a K-drama called Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

Soon after his confession, BTS fans took to Twitter and expressed their wish to see BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook in Hospital Playlist 2. "Imagine having BTS as cameo in hospital playlist, that would be awesome," a fan tweeted. "A cameo wld be awesome if the guys consented to it. That said, i love Hospital Playlist," another fan said.

"Hehe all the BTS references in HP Season1 and two doctors were even armys if a BTS member can even make a cameo on the show. It will be so damn epic. I love Hospital Playlist so damn much," a third Twitter user said.

Also read: When Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' kiss left BTS singer Jimin blushing, watch

Meanwhile, BTS members have been busy with their eighth-anniversary celebrations, BTS Festa. The two-week-long digital celebrations include BTS members treating fans with family portraits and profiles. The two-week event will conclude with a two-day live-streaming event called BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON