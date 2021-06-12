BTS fans hope Bangtan Boys appear in Hospital Playlist 2 after PD expresses his wish to work with them
Hospital Playlist 2 is set to premiere next week. Ahead of its premiere, the show's production director Shin Won-ho has expressed his wish to work with BTS members in a K-drama.
The K-drama stars Jo Jung-suk, Jung Kyung-ho, Yoo Yeon-seok, Jeon Mi-do, and Kim Dae-myung. The actors play five doctors who met in their medical school and have been friends since. The first season premiered in 2020. The first season featured a few BTS references.
During a recent press event, Shin Won-ho was asked which actor he's keen on working with next. The filmmaker named BTS. According to a Twitter handle @BTSV_Buzz, the director said, "I'm most interested in BTS. There are members who can act. If you have time please contact me." BTS is no stranger to K-dramas and acting. Member Jin has a degree in acting. Member V has starred in a K-drama called Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.
Eijaz-Pavitra: We don’t want to share our lives in public, but our fans supported us, so we owe them
Soon after his confession, BTS fans took to Twitter and expressed their wish to see BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook in Hospital Playlist 2. "Imagine having BTS as cameo in hospital playlist, that would be awesome," a fan tweeted. "A cameo wld be awesome if the guys consented to it. That said, i love Hospital Playlist," another fan said.
"Hehe all the BTS references in HP Season1 and two doctors were even armys if a BTS member can even make a cameo on the show. It will be so damn epic. I love Hospital Playlist so damn much," a third Twitter user said.
Also read: When Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' kiss left BTS singer Jimin blushing, watch
Meanwhile, BTS members have been busy with their eighth-anniversary celebrations, BTS Festa. The two-week-long digital celebrations include BTS members treating fans with family portraits and profiles. The two-week event will conclude with a two-day live-streaming event called BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo.