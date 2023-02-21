BTS' V sweeps floor, washes utensils and talks about his dream to be a chef in new teaser of Jinny’s Kitchen. Watch

BTS member V featured in a new teaser from Jinny’s Kitchen, a spin-off series of the popular reality show Youn’s Kitchen. The video was shared by Channel Fullmoon on its YouTube channel. In the clip, V wore a blue T-shirt and pants as he had a transparent mask on his face. (Also Read | BTS’ V to feature with Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik for new Youn’s Kitchen spin-off? tvN responds)

As reported by Soompi, V aka Kim Tae-hyung, said, “My dream is to be a chef, but my reality is doing miscellaneous chores.” The teaser then showed Lee Seo-jin, Park Seo-joon, and Jung Yu-mi calling V to help them with various chores around the kitchen.

The brief clip then showed V scrubbing and washing utensils, sweeping the floor, cooking, and packing food. He even advertised for the restaurant on the streets. The clip ended with V standing on the streets holding the restaurant menus as Seo-joon spoke to him while a car passed by them.

Fans took to Twitter to share the video and posted comments. A person said, "If he's a charm as an intern, imagine him as a manager We are waiting for you Taehyungie." Another fan wrote, "Taehyung is working so hard." A comment read, "Our intern Taehyung is ready to capture many more hearts." V also shared the YouTube link on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

Jinny’s Kitchen features a new restaurant run by Seo-jin who has been promoted from the director of Youn’s Kitchen to the boss of the new restaurant, as per Soompi. Unlike the previous show, Jinny’s Kitchen will focus on the street food of Korea.

The show will star Park Seo-joon, Jung Yu-mi, Choi Woo-shik, and V as the restaurant employees. Jinny’s Kitchen will premiere on February 24 at 8.50 pm KST (5.20 pm IST).

Last year in December, reports emerged that V will also be a part of the show. tvN had then said, as quoted by Soompi, “Regarding the possibility of BTS member V appearing on tvN’s new variety show Seo Jin’s, we are in the process of checking whether it’s true with the producers who are currently filming on location abroad. Due to the difference in time zones, it’s taking some time for us to check the facts, so we ask for your understanding.”

