Can duchess upstage the king? Meghan Markle's 'Suits' to hit Netflix on King Charles' birthday parade day

The drama unfolds as fans eagerly anticipate streaming Meghan Markle's hit series "Suits" on Netflix, coinciding with King Charles III's highly anticipated birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour. This age-old tradition, celebrated at the start of summer to make the most of the splendid weather, adds an extra layer of tension to an already strained relationship between the royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Netflix recently announced the availability of "Suits - The Complete Series" in the United States starting on June 17, the same day King Charles III's highly anticipated birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour is scheduled to take place.

This streaming platform also hosts the couple's docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," which made its debut in December, capturing the attention of millions worldwide.

Sources estimate that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry secured a monumental deal worth around $100 million with Netflix for their six-episode bombshell. The Post reached out to representatives for Markle and Buckingham Palace for comment, but both parties remained tight-lipped, adding to the speculation surrounding the situation.

"Suits" followed the gripping tale of a fictional New York City law firm, with Markle portraying the character of Rachel Zane, a paralegal-turned-attorney who eventually ties the knot with fellow lawyer Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams. The actress appeared in the USA Network series from its inception in 2011 until Season 7, bidding farewell to the show just weeks before her wedding to Prince Harry in April 2018.

Interestingly, "Suits" served as Markle's final acting project. Reflecting on her time in the industry, she acknowledged the existence of an unspoken toxicity, long before movements like #MeToo and #OscarsSoWhite shed light on systemic issues. In an interview with Variety, Markle shared her experience of navigating a culture that often silenced concerns and discomfort.

For the Duchess of Sussex, landing a steady role on a show was a lifelong ambition, with countless failed attempts and pilot seasons. Even during Season 1 of "Suits," Markle lived in constant fear of being recast. She recalled conversations with the show's creator, who questioned her anxieties and prompted her to confront the source of her unease.

As the streaming debut of "Suits" on Netflix coincides with King Charles III's birthday parade, speculation intensifies regarding the strained relationship between the Sussexes and the royal family. Reports suggest that the couple has not received an invitation to the upcoming celebrations, possibly due to Prince Harry's ongoing legal battles against Mirror Group Newspapers.

While Harry briefly attended his father's coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey last month, he spent less than 24 hours in the UK, rushing back home to celebrate his son Archie's fourth birthday. The absence of an invitation to King Charles' birthday celebrations further exacerbates tensions and reflects the current state of relations between the Sussexes and the royal family, according to an unidentified source cited by Daily Mail columnist Richard Eden.

The coronation itself marked the official transfer of power to King Charles following the tragic passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September at the age of 96. As the saga continues, only time will tell how the streaming drama and ongoing legal battles will shape the already strained relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family.

In this captivating chapter of the royal saga, the convergence of streaming drama, legal battles, and royal protocols leaves fans eagerly awaiting the next twist in the ongoing saga. The intricate web of relationships, power dynamics, and personal ambitions captivates the public's imagination as they await further revelations from both sides of the divide.