Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Chandramukhi director Prasad Oak says, Marathi actors are paid less on Hindi TV
tv

Chandramukhi director Prasad Oak says, Marathi actors are paid less on Hindi TV

Chandramukhi director Prasad Oak speaks at length why he is nervous for his upcoming directorial and also sheds lights on how the Hindi TV industry pays Marathi actors lesser comparatively.
Chandramukhi director Prasad Oak says, Marathi actors are paid less on Hindi TV
Published on Apr 12, 2022 02:42 PM IST
ByVinay MR Mishra

Actor Prasad Oak has maintained a distance from the Hindi television industry since his last show, Diya Aur Baati Hum. He says he is “happy with the Marathi industry” and has no desire to work in Hindi. When you ask him why, he swiftly responds, “Marathi actors ko economically bahut kam samajhte hain in the Hindi TV industry. They will pay a Hindi actor more than a Marathi artiste if there is a certain role and a certain sum associated with it. On Hindi television, Marathi performers get paid less.”

Explaining his point further, Oak reveals, “I thought, why so much disparity. Issey zyaada paise toh mujhe Marathi mein mil rahe hain. Then why should I do Hindi? Comparatively, I was getting more money from Marathi TV shows than Hindi shows. Why should I keep myself economically low? I didn’t want this news to spread that he works for less money.”

That’s not it. Oak also mentions how he didn’t receive many offers from the Hindi TV space, and he doesn’t ponder on it much. “To be very frank, I didn’t get many offers from Hindi TV. I don’t know the reason. I never thought of it. [And] it doesn’t matter. I’m not somebody who aspires to work in the Hindi industry. I’m happy with my language and people are giving me loads of love,” he elaborates.

RELATED STORIES

Does that mean he will never do a Hindi TV show? “If they approach me and pay me the amount I deserve, I wouldn’t mind. Also, I would rather do smaller roles in Hindi movies than shows. I would love to direct a Hindi TV show or a film,” says the actor, who has directed films such as Hirkani (2019) and Kaccha Limbu (2017) in the past.

Currently Oak ‘s recent directorial Chandramukhi will soon hit the theatres and the actor-director is “nervous”. “It’s a huge film, people have been waiting for it for the last two years. So, I’m a bit nervous. I do get jitters with every project. The next phase of your career depends on the project. One project flops and people write you off,” he ends.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP