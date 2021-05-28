Charmed actor Rupert Evans to play father to the entire Bridgerton clan in season 2

Charmed star Rupert Evans has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the second season of Netflix's runaway hit series, Bridgerton.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Rupert Evans will play Edmund Bridgerton in the upcoming season of the Regency London drama. Edmund Bridgerton is late husband to Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) and father to the entire Bridgerton clan.

Based on Julia Quinn's bestselling novels, the show is set in the competitive world of Regency era London high society's Ton during the season, when debutantes are presented at court.

The much-awaited season two, which is currently in production, will chronicle the pursuit of a suitable marriage for the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), as chronicled in the second book of Julia Quinn's series, The Viscount Who Loved Me. Actor Simone Ashley will play the female lead.

The show also features actors Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, Ruth Gemmell, Bessie Carter, Charithra Chandran, Rupert Young, Shelley Conn and Calam Lynch.

Chris Van Dusen is the showrunner of Bridgerton, which is produced by media mogul Shonda Rhimes, known for shows like Grey''s Anatomy and Scandal.

The first season, which premiered in December last year, revolved around the romance and marriage between the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page).

