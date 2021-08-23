Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen give peek into their new home in baby shower photos, see here

Television actor Charu Asopa and her husband, model-turned-actor Rajeev Sen, bought a new house ahead of the arrival of their first child. They took to their respective Instagram accounts on Sunday to share pictures from her baby shower, conducted at their new home.

“Our first baby shower pics from the balcony of our new house,” Rajeev wrote in his post. Charu, too, shared the same photos on her page with a similar caption. The geo-tag on his post said Oberoi Exquisite, an apartment complex in the Goregaon area of Mumbai.

Rajeev wore a cream-coloured kurta with white pyjamas, while Charu was dressed in an orange and red bandhni print lehenga. She accessorised her look with a heavy maang tika, earrings and a choker set.

Speaking to a leading daily, Rajeev said that the baby shower was attended only by their family members, including his sister Sushmita Sen, her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her daughters Renee and Alisah, and some neighbours. “We had a great time, followed by some really yummy and nice home-cooked food that we ate after the function,” he said.

Talking about his and Charu’s new house, Rajeev said, “It is a blessing that we got this house at the right time. I say this because our baby is also coming soon. We would like to see this house as a house for our new baby. Charu is seven months pregnant now. God is kind. We had booked this property a few months ago. We have got the designers on board and work will start very soon.”

Rajeev and Charu got married in Goa on June 7, 2019. The announcement that they were expecting their first child came in May this year.

At the time, Sushmita’s elder daughter Renee expressed her excitement to be a ‘big sister’ again. “Mamisa can’t wait to pamper our little one,” she commented on Charu’s Instagram post announcing the pregnancy.