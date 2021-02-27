Charu Asopa celebrates birthday with husband Rajeev Sen, watch video

TV actor Charu Asopa celebrated her birthday with husband, Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen, and a few close friends. Both Charu and Rajeev have shared glimpses of the birthday bash.

One of the images shows Rajeev and Charu, in a close-up, posing together. Another shows the couple talking to someone over video chat, as Charu also tries to clean her face. Rajeev also posted several group pictures. Charu wore a dress for the bash while Rajeev was dressed in black shirt and pants.

Rajeev posted pictures with Charu and wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday my jaan Love you @asopacharu #soulmates #wifey #birthdaygirl mvuaaaah." Charu was quick to respond with, "Thank you my babie, I love you."

Charu also posted a short video in which she said, "Ye mai hu, ye hum hain, Aur yaha pe pawri ho rahi hai (This is me, this is us and a party is going on here)," jumping aboard the latest online trend.

Charu and Rajeev faced difficulties in their relationship soon after getting married in 2019. Charu had even accused Rajeev of abandoning her during the coronavirus lockdown. She had told SpotboyE last year, “Everybody knows this, Rajeev is in Delhi and I am staying here in Mumbai alone. Beyond this I am also asking God, ‘ab aage kya (what next)?’ I am also waiting for God’s directions.”

However, they reconciled in a few months and celebrated their first wedding anniversary together in September. Both Rajeev and Charu posted videos and pictures on Instagram to mark the occasion. After months of staying separately, Charu talked about uniting with him. “Rajeev returned to our home in Mumbai last evening. It was a surprise for me since I had no clue about it. I came back from my shoot and saw him at home. I was angry with him, but all I could feel was love when I saw him. He returned home after three months,” she told The Times of India.